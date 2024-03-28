Just a couple days ago, Wisconsin basketball star AJ Storr announced that he was going to entertain the NBA Draft process while maintaining his college eligibility. He tweeted out a message regarding his decision, but he did not say that he was going to be entering the transfer portal. Now, Storr is in the portal, and it looks like the Badgers will be losing a key piece.
Here is what AJ Storr said on Tuesday.
— Aj storr (@storr_aj) March 26, 2024
Now, Storr is officially in the transfer portal, and he is familiar with the process as he spent his first college basketball season St. John's before transferring to Wisconsin.
“NEWS: Wisconsin star AJ Storr is in the transfer portal, sources told ESPN,” Jeff Borzello said in a tweet.
During his freshman season, Storr was a big contributor for St. John's as he averaged 8.8 PPG, 0.8 APG and 1.9 RPG while averaging a little over 21 minutes per game. He took a big leap during his sophomore season at Wisconsin, however. This season, Storr averaged 16.8 PPG, 0.9 APG and 3.9 RPG playing just under 29 minutes per game. Storr was one of the best players on the Badgers this season.
There is already one team that seems to be ahead of the pack for Storr in the transfer portal as there have been rumblings about him going to Illinois basketball. Brad Underwood has built a great program in Champaign, and Stoor is an Illinois kid as he grew up in Rockford, IL. It seems like it would be a good fit, and Fighting Illini fans want it to happen.
It didn't happen out of high school and it didn't happen when he entered the transfer portal the first time. Could this be the time that Storr decides to come play for Illinois?
Third time’s the charm https://t.co/s1yqMiYL6S
— The BoardRoom (@ILLBoardRoom) March 28, 2024
ClutchPoints' very own Jason Patt is an Illinois fan, and he certainly wants to see AJ Storr suit up for the Fighting Illini.
gimme https://t.co/02N6XYUdGx
— Jason Patt (@Bulls_Jay) March 28, 2024
As an Illinois kid, this move would certainly make sense for Storr. Will he come back to his home state?
Bring him home! pic.twitter.com/B6X5bfCUCR
— Bob Zuppke (@BobZuppke) March 23, 2024
Illinois still has the big dance to focus on
Before Illinois basketball gets too wrapped up in the AJ Storr transfer portal drama, they have an NCAA Tournament run to focus on. The Fighting Illini finally broke through and made it past the first weekend, and they are now two wins away from the Final Four. Illinois took down 14 seed Morehead State and 11 seed Duquesne last week, and they will face two seed Iowa State in the Sweet 16 on Thursday night.
The winner of Thursday's Iowa State-Illinois game will get either one seed UConn or five seed San Diego State on Saturday. Priority one for Fighting Illini fans: win a national title. Priority two: get AJ Storr.