Wisconsin football paid tribute to Taylor Swift during halftime of their win against the Nebraska Cornhuskers

If it seems like Taylor Swift is everywhere right now, that's because she is. Even at Camp Randall Stadium, home of Wisconsin football.

Swift is often sighted at Kansas City Chiefs games to root on Travis Kelce, and while she didn't exactly make a personal appearance in Madison, the marching band paid a little tribute during their game against Nebraska:

Swift won't be attending a Wisconsin football game anytime soon, as she is currently touring South America as she continues her record-breaking Eras tour. In fact, Rio de Janeiro's iconic Christ the Redeemer statue is sporting a “Welcome to Brazil” shirt inspired by Taylor Swift's “Junior Jewels” shirt. And it's all thanks to a fan campaign and the Swiftie community's charitable efforts.

Initially, a Brazillian Swiftie photoshopped the image of the statue in a “Junior Jewels” T-shirt. But since garnering attention online and welcoming the artist, many made it happen.

Maybe Wisconsin football appreciated the gesture. Running back Braelon Allen returned from injury and ran for two touchdowns and finished with 62 yards rushing on 22 carries for the Badgers (6-5, 4-4 Big Ten), who snapped a three-game losing streak and are bowl eligible for the 22nd straight season. Only Georgia and Oklahoma have longer active bowl streaks.

Wisconsin football outlasted Nebraska despite missing one of its best players. Hunter Wohler, the Badgers’ leading tackler, was ruled out in the second half with an upper body injury. Wohler entered the game leading the Big Ten with 61 tackles.

If it brings these kinds of results, maybe more college football bands will start paying tribute to Swift.