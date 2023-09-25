Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs had a resounding performance in their 41-10 home victory over the Chicago Bears on Sunday afternoon. In his second game of the season for the Chiefs, Kelce hauled in seven receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown, and he also had a special celebrity guest in the crowd.

For the past few weeks, Kelce has been rumored to be in a relationship with pop star Taylor Swift, and those rumors certainly received some fuel when Swift was spotted in a box in Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday alongside Kelce's family.

Then, after the game, Kelce and Swift were seen leaving the game together, acknowledging fans as they passed by.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce leaving Arrowhead Stadium together following the Chiefs’ blowout win over the Bears 👀 (via @paytonsun)pic.twitter.com/NpzjpWYBMo — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 25, 2023

If Travis Kelce is indeed spending time with Taylor Swift off of the field, it certainly doesn't seem to be affecting anything he does on the gridiron. Kelce was forced to miss the Chiefs' opening night loss to the Detroit Lions with a hyperextended knee. However, he returned to the lineup in Kansas City's Week Two win over the Jacksonville Jaguars, and expanded upon that performance on Sunday against the Bears.

The Chiefs as a whole have also rounded into form as of late, quelling some concerns on Sunday that their offense may have taken a step back this year amidst a slow start.

The Chiefs will look to make it 3-1 on the young 2023 season in Week Four when they pay a visit to the New York Jets on Sunday Night Football. That game is slated to begin at 8:20 PM ET from MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.