Brazil welcomes Taylor Swift for her Eras Tour with a projection of her Junior Jewels shirt in Christ the Redeemer Statue.

Rio de Janeiro's iconic Christ the Redeemer statue is sporting a “Welcome to Brazil” shirt inspired by Taylor Swift's “Junior Jewels” shirt. And it's all thanks to a fan campaign and the Swiftie community's charitable efforts.

The projection, which began at 9 p.m. local time, pays tribute to the Eras Tour Brazil of Swift.

Initially, a Brazillian Swiftie photoshopped the image of the statue in a “Junior Jewels” T-shirt. But since garnering attention online and welcoming the artist, many made it happen.

According to People, Father Omar oversaw the statue's projection and celebrated the achievement with an aerial view. Rio de Janeiro's Mayor, Eduardo Paes, also expressed excitement for the tribute. “Swifties cariocas… are you ready for it?” The announcement garnered the mayor's approval and set the stage for the projection.

Father Omar also turned the Taylor Swift tribute into an act of charity. Earlier, he pledged to project the image if his church collected 20,000 units of panettone and water by 9 p.m. The art director of one of Swift's fan clubs, Gabriel Dadam, created the projection art inspired by fan requests.

For Brazilian publicist Leonardo Ulths De Carvalho, Swift's projection is a long-awaited dream. He emphasized the significance of projections on the statue, considering them a symbol of respect. Previously, in 2019, the Christ the Redeemer Catholic Church projected a football uniform in celebration of a team's victory.

Turns out, Brazil has been waiting for Taylor Swift with her sold out shows at Estádio Olímpico Nilton Santos and the iconic Christ the Redeemer statue.