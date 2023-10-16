The Wisconsin football team has gotten off to a 4-2 start with new head coach Luke Fickell. The Badgers have played well, despite a disappointing 15-6 loss to Iowa on Saturday in Madison. However, Fickell's team will now be without starting quarterback Tanner Mordecai for the foreseeable future after he suffered a broken hand in the loss, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

‘Source: Wisconsin quarterback Tanner Mordecai broke his hand against Iowa and had surgery on Sunday. He had a pin put in his hand and he’s expected to be out for the immediate future. A specific timetable on his return is unknown.'

Mordecai hurt his hand in the loss on Saturday and exited the game, sending freshman signal-caller Braedyn Locke in as his replacement. While scrambling, Mordecai threw a pass and hit his hand on the helmet of an Iowa defender, and one play later was removed from the game.

Better look at how Tanner Mordecai injured his hand… pic.twitter.com/WSaA92odAN — ESPN Madison (@ESPNMadison) October 14, 2023

It's a tough blow to the Wisconsin football team, although Mordecai's numbers this season have been a bit pedestrian. Through six games, the SMU transfer has thrown for 1,128 yards with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He has added another 160 yards and four touchdowns on the ground, but the veteran presence he brings will be missed a lot.

Locke entered the game and went 15-of-30 for 122 yards with no scores and an interception, although an entire week of being the QB1 will benefit the freshman. Wisconsin faces Illinois before a massive test against Ohio State, but Mordecai's timetable remains indefinite after he underwent surgery, and it could be quite a while before he makes a return to the field.