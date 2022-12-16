By Franz Christian Irorita · 5 min read

The next-gen Witcher 3 update isn’t just a quality-of-life improvement, there is also unique armor you can collect for Geralt to wear. There are three new armor sets that you can find and use in your journey against the Wild Hunt, and Geralt does not only look good in them, but they are also very beneficial in your journey. In this Witcher 3 Guide, we tell you where to find the White Tiger Armor, Dol Blathanna Armor, and the Netflix series-inspired armor, what they are good for, and a short guide on how to upgrade the Netflix armor to Grandmaster.

Dol Blathanna (Elven Armor)

Sword of Thousand Flowers steel – Relic-tier Steel sword that requires Level 7 to wear. Weighs 2.91 and can be sold for 731. Has one slot and has 82-100 damage. +5% Armor piercing +1% Aard Sign intensity +10% Critical hit damage bonus +5% Critical hit chance +5% Bonus experience from humans and nonhumans

White Widow of the Valley of Flowers silver – Relic-tier Silver sword that requires Level 7 to wear. Weighs 2.41 and can be sold for 1,002. Has one slot and has 154-188 damage. +7% Igni Sign intensity +10% Critical hit damage bonus +5% Critical hit chance +5% Bonus experience from monsters

Thousand Flowers armor set – Consists of an Armor, Trousers, Boots, and Gauntlets, with high Armor ratings and the following bonuses Added Resistance to piercing damage Added Resistance to bludgeoning damage Added Resistance to slashing damage Added Resistance to damage from monsters



White Tiger of the West (Samurai Armor)

Nine-Tailed Vixen steel – Relic-tier Steel sword that requires Level 11 to wear. Deals 109-133 damage. +10% Critical hit chance +5% Chance to cause bleeding +5% Chance to dismember

Nine-Tailed Vixen silver – Relic-tier Silver sword that requires Level 11 to wear. Deals 192-234 damage. +11% Critical hit chance +6% Chance to cause bleeding

White Tiger of the West armor set – Consists of an Armor, Trousers, Boots, and Gauntlets, with very high Armor ratings and the following bonuses Added Resistance to piercing damage Added Resistance to Bludgeoning damage Added Resistance to Poisoning damage Added Resistance to Slashing damage



How to obtain: These two armor sets are rewards for signing into your GOG account and will allow you to access the new sets of armor and sword from whichever account you access to game from that is connected to your GOG account. Hence, these can be unlocked through the PC, PS5, and the Xbox Series X versions of the game. Once you’ve connected and synchronized your game saves, you can head to the Royal Palace in Vizima after you’ve completed the quest Imperial Audience, wherein you’ll meet Yennefer in her Bedchamber after meeting Emperor Emhyr for the first time in the game. This means you’ll have to complete the White Orchard questline, meaning you should have progressed quite some ways at this point before you get these armor sets.

In case your save file finds you away from the Royal Palace of Vizima, that’s not a problem either. You can simply fast-travel to the signpost at the courtyard of the Royal Palace of Vizima. From there, head through the corridors directly to your left and then turn right at the corner. You’ll find Yennefer’s Bedchamber to your left at the end of the hallway. There should be a chest here containing both armor sets, at the upper left corner of the room.

Forgotten Wolf (Netflix Armor)



Forgotten Wolven steel – Relic-tier Steel sword that requires Level 20 to wear. Deals 181-221 damage. +5% Sign Intensity +6% Adrenaline Gain +10% Critical Hit Damage +5% Critical Hit Chance +5% Bleeding +5% Experience from Humans / Nonhumans

Forgotten Wolven silver – Relic-tier Silver sword that requires Level 20 to wear. Deals 283-345 damage. +5% Sign Intensity +3% Adrenaline Gain +15% Critical Damage +5% Critical Hit Chance +4% Bleeding +5% Exp from Monsters

Forgotten Wolven Armor set – Consists of an Armor, Trousers, Gauntlets, and Boots, with very high Armor ratings and the following bonuses Added Attack Power Added Adrenaline Gain Added Piercing Resist Added Slashing Resist Added Damage Resist from Monsters Added Elemental Resist Added Yrden Sign Intensity Added Aard Sign Intensity Added Sign Intensity



How to obtain: To obtain Henry Cavill’s Netflix show-inspired armor set, you will have to go through two side-quests: In the Eternal Fire’s Shadow which in turn unlocks Scavenger Hunt: Forgotten Wolf School Gear Diagrams.

To activate the first quest, the player will have to find the priest of the Eternal Fire just west of the Devil’s Pit signpost in Velen. He wears a funny-looking set of glasses, so he shouldn’t be hard to find. Completing the entire questline – which has Geraly exploring a mine and defeating a red miasmal. In this questline, Geralt will also meet Reinald, who will clue him into the forgotten Wolven armor. After speaking with the ghost of Reinald, the player will have to return to Kaer Morhen and find Osmund’s notes, then Vesemir’s note, which will then unlock the ability to forge the Forgotten Wolf armor set.

How to upgrade: The Netflix-inspired Forgotten Wolven Armor Set can be crafted, so it can also be upgraded up to Grandmaster quality. This will require the completion of the Of Swords and Dumplings questline in Novigrad that will teach Geralt how to craft his own Mastercrafted and Grandmaster quality equipment. Just like other Witcher Gear, achieving Grandmaster quality will change the look of the equipment, but the Netflix-inspired Forgotten Wolven Armor Set actually changes significantly in terms of its look – something that those who have watched both seasons of The Witcher would appreciate seeing.

The Witcher 3 next-gen update came for free to current owners of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PC, PS4, and the Xbox One. However, there have been some issues relating to the new update reported on the PC version of the game. If you have been experiencing this and wish to roll back to the previous update, we have a guide on how to remove the Witcher 3 next-gen update on PC.