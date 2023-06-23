In the aftermath of their housecleaning week where they traded Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis, the Washington Wizards placed their focus on the 2023 NBA Draft. Washington entered Thursday night with four picks — No. 8, No. 35, No. 42, and No. 57. Ultimately, the Wizards left the draft with two new players. They traded up from the 8th spot to No. 7 to select Bilal Coulibaly, Victor Wembanyama's Metropolitans 92 teammate. And at 42nd, they took Serbian big man Tristan Vukcevic. Washington traded the 35th pick for future second-round picks and acquired Patrick Baldwin Jr. from the Golden State Warriors for No. 57.

Washington had a very busy week prior to Thursday night. After trading Beal to the Phoenix Suns and Porzingis to the Boston Celtics, the Wizards landed Jordan Poole and future draft picks from the Warriors in exchange for Chris Paul, whom they acquired in the Beal deal. Washington has essentially torn down its roster and is set to embark on a major rebuild.

As they usher in a new era, the Wizards welcome Coulibaly and Vukcevic to this new-look roster. With such a busy draft night, here are the draft grades for every Wizards pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Bilal Coulibaly

By acquiring Poole, the Wizards may have found a potential foundational piece for their future and they may have drafted the perfect complement to the Poole Party with Bilal Coulibaly.

Finally, the Wizards didn't get cute with the draft. Over the last few years, despite picking in the lottery, they have drafted low-ceiling players that weren't going to be franchise-altering stars in the future. They finally swung for the fences with this one and selected a high-upside talent in Coulibaly.

The kid hasn't even turned 19 yet, With oozing potential, Coulibaly could become one of the next faces of this Wizards franchise post-Bradley Beal.

A 6-foot-7 forward with a 7-foot-2 wing span, he is a high-level athlete with elite quick-off-the-floor bounce that should generate tons of high-flying highlights for Wizards fans to enjoy. He runs like a gazelle on the open floor and his athleticism allows him to finish with ease in transition. He also has enough flair to his game with Eurosteps and high-leaping ability and strength generates explosive finishes at the basket.

What Coulibaly needs to work on is his outside shooting. While he did shoot 45.2 percent from three with Metropolitan this past season, he didn't particularly take a ton to suggest it will translate to the NBA. Nonetheless, he does have solid mechanics with his form. If he continues to work on his shooting, his game will only elevate to the next level.

While his offense needs some polishing, Coulibaly's main calling card is his elite defense. He is a terrific one-on-one defender and he works to cut off driving lanes to the basket to force his man to shoot tough jumpers. And the reason why they are shooting tough jumpers is because of his length, which he is able to use to bother and deter shots.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel had Coulibaly going 14th in his last mock draft leading up to Thursday. While it may seem like a reach, we're not mad at this pick at all for Washington. Though, they could have probably taken him at 8th without needing to give up future draft assets they could have used in the future.

Grade: B+

Tristan Vukcevic

It was about nine years ago when the Denver Nuggets drafted an unknown big man from Serbia in the second round. That is Nikola Jokic if any of you did not know. Eventually, that led to an NBA championship in 2023, the first in franchise history for the Nuggets. The Wizards saw the blueprint and tried their hand at it by selecting Serbian big man Tristan Vukcevic with the No. 42 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft.

Vukcevic is a skilled big who projects to be a stretch four or five in the NBA. His smooth, buttery stroke should translate well in this modern-day NBA. Not just constrained to spot up shooting, Vukcevic can be used in a variety of sets where he can come off off-ball screens or pick-and-pops to generate wide open, high-percentage looks from beyond the arc.

Vukcevic is still currently suiting up for KK Partizan of the Serbian KLS. He is still under contract with his team for next season, but the Serbian big man did express he wants to play in the NBA right away and forgo playing another year in Europe, per ESPN's Jonathan Givony.

NBA teams who have expressed interest have been told that Vukcevic does not want to be stashed in Europe next season, sources told ESPN. Vukcevic is looking for a team to pay his buyout and bring him over immediately, likely eliminating the option of signing a two-way contract. https://t.co/l2LmRnEjYC — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) June 12, 2023

It will be interesting to see what the Wizards do here. They have the option to buy out Vukcevic and immediately bring him in the NBA to see how he fares in the NBA.

Grade: B