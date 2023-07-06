Heading into the 2022-23 NBA regular season, there were plenty of folks who believed the Washington Wizards were a legitimate threat to qualify for the postseason in the East. After all, the Wizards had a dynamic duo of Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis with a solid collection of complementary players around them, such as Kyle Kuzma, Deni Avdija, Corey Kispert, and Daniel Gafford, among others.

But fast forward to the current day, and it's evident the Washington Wizards fell short of these postseason expectations, as their 2022-23 regular season was nothing short of a disaster.

Thanks largely to Beal missing almost half of the regular season with injuries, the Wizards finished the year with a poor 35-47 record — the 12th-best in the Eastern Conference — and missed out on the play-in tournament. Despite Beal's injury woes, it became clear that this Wizards roster, as currently constructed, wasn't more than a play-in team at best. So, the Wizards decided to make some major moves this summer.

The Wizards traded one of their top players in franchise history, Bradley Beal, to the Phoenix Suns in a three-team trade in exchange for Chris Paul (who was subsequently traded to the Golden State Warriors for Jordan Poole), Landry Shamet, and picks. And the Wizards also traded star big man Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics in another three-team trade. They received Danilo Gallinari, Tyus Jones, Mike Muscala, and the 35th pick in the 2023 NBA Draft in return.

Even after all the players the Wizards have received via trade over the last few weeks, though, they are still very light on depth at one important position. With all of that said, let's look at one bargain-bin free agent that the Washington Wizards should target in free agency:

Wizards: 1 bargain-bin free agent still worth targeting

After trading Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics, the Wizards are very light on big men. Daniel Gafford is the only player left on the roster who's a true center. Gafford is a starting-caliber center who's rock-solid on both ends of the floor, but he's a limited player offensively and a non-threat to score from the perimeter. So the Wizards would be wise to add another center to their roster this summer. And one name in particular who makes a lot of sense for the Wizards is Dallas Mavericks center Christian Wood.

While Wood is a flawed player on the defensive end of the floor, there's no denying that he's one of the more offensively gifted big men in the NBA today.

Arguably Wood's most valuable skill on the offensive side of the ball is his floor-spacing ability. He converted 37.6% of his three-pointers with the Mavericks on 4.2 attempts per contest, an impressive blend of usage and accuracy, especially for a player of Wood's stature. Wood brings more to the table offensively than just floor-spacing, though, as he corralled the second-most offensive rebounds per game of any Maverick this season at 1.3.

At this juncture, it's unclear if the Wizards are done making moves or if they'll end up adding some more players to their roster this summer. But what's already abundantly clear is that they should aggressively pursue Christian Wood in free agency, as he is a uniquely skilled offensive player at the center position, and the Wizards wouldn't have to break the bank to acquire him.