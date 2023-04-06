The 2022-23 NBA season is coming down to the wire as the playoffs are about to start. However, organizations, such as the Washington Wizards, are already out of postseason contention with a few games left on schedule. This means it is time to start planning for the 2023-24 offseason and the free agency period.

The Wizards are currently 34-46 and at No. 12 in the Eastern Conference. With only two games left to play in the season, the team cannot make the Play-In Tournament anymore since it is 4.0 games behind the No. 10 Chicago Bulls.

Washington will have many important decisions to make this summer. Most notably, both Kyle Kuzma and Kristaps Porzingis have player options and could be hitting the market. If they do, the Wizards might not be able to bring both of them back.

Because of that, the front office should already be considering other players to complement the roster. With limited cap space to work with, Washington should have a tough time bringing in any big names.

With that being said, here are three early free agents the Washington Wizards should target in the 2023 NBA offseason.

3. Naz Reid, C – Minnesota Timberwolves

One position that the Wizards certainly need to address is center. As of now, they only have Daniel Gafford and Taj Gibson as true centers on the roster. While Porzingis is playing at the position this year, he is more of a true power forward- and could be leaving in free agency, anyway.

With that in mind, the front office should go after a solid center who could be a starter if needed. One intriguing name that fits the mold is Naz Reid.

He has averaged 11.5 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists in just 18.4 minutes a night for the Minnesota Timberwolves this season. He appeared in 68 games and was mostly a backup to the duo of Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.

With Reid, the Wizards would have a solid backup that can produce starting-worthy numbers in a limited time. Should Porzingis leave, Reid could even be a starter, or at the very least, share the role with Gafford.

Since the Wizards are in a tough financial spot this summer, Reid could be a cheaper option than the big-name centers in the market, such as Nikola Vucevic or Brook Lopez.

2. Cameron Johnson, PF – Brooklyn Nets

As previously mentioned, both Porzingis and Kuzma could be in different uniforms in 2023-24. With the duo potentially leaving in the summer, Washington would need at least one new quality power forward for the upcoming season.

One player that the Wizards could try to go after is Cameron Johnson of the Brooklyn Nets. In 41 total games this season with the Phoenix Suns and Nets, he is putting up 15.4 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists. He is shooting 47.1% from the field, 40.6% from three-point range and 83.8% from the free throw line.

Johnson is 27 years old and could be pursuing a big paycheck this offseason. While Washington might not be able to do that, it could offer him a larger role than what he has had throughout his career.

The problem is that Johnson is a restricted free agent. This means that the Nets could match any offer he accepts in the summer. With that in mind, the Wizards might need to do a sign-and-trade move to bring Johnson over. Still, it could be a move worth making to replace the team’s potential losses at forward.

1. D’Angelo Russell, PG – Los Angeles Lakers

Finally, another area that the Wizards need to think about during free agency is the backcourt. Kendrick Nunn will be testing the market and could sign elsewhere. Monté Morris and Delon Wright will be under contract but could be more rotational pieces rather than starting point guards.

If the Wizards decide to go after a new point guard, an option is D’Angelo Russell of the Los Angeles Lakers. He is recording 17.7 points, 6.2 assists and 3.0 boards plus a steal per contest this season with the Timberwolves and Lakers. He is making 46.7% of his field goals, 39.1% of his shots beyond the arc and 83.1% of his free-throw attempts.

Russell could end up being one of the most coveted point guards in this free-agency class. At the age of 27, he could still be a franchise point guard in the right situation.

While the Wizards might not be able to offer the largest contract out there for Russell, it could offer him a larger role. With the possibility of Porzingis and Kuzma leaving, Russell could become a primary option on offense, similar to what he was during his time with the Nets.

All things considered, especially the potential losses in free agency, D’Angelo Russell is a player that the Wizards should target this offseason.