It truly is difficult for an NBA franchise to get over the hump when the city they’re based in isn’t exactly a marquee free agent destination. That difficulty only ratchets up even further when that team refuses to bottom out, which prevents them from getting a pick at the top of the draft and the opportunity to select a game-changer that could set the team up for contention for years to come. That’s exactly where the Washington Wizards find themselves in at the moment.

The Wizards have not finished with a record above .500 since 2018; John Wall’s injury during the 2018-19 season definitely derailed the Wizards’ future outlook. Since then, the Wizards have hung around the Eastern Conference middle ground, settling for picks at the back-end of the top-10 and failing to nail those selections. And now in Year 4 of their post-Wall era, the Wizards have failed to move the needle much, even if they have pulled off some shrewd deals in the process.

(They have certainly come out on top in their trades for Russell Westbrook, Kyle Kuzma, and Kristaps Porzingis, but the Wizards just have one playoff appearance during that span to show for it — and that was as close as it gets to a participation award, as they got run over by the Philadelphia 76ers in five games in 2021.)

There is definitely honor in trying to remain in the middle, amassing assets and waiting for the right opportunity to strike a deal for a player that could transform the franchise. It’s unclear if the Wizards can pull off a deal of that magnitude, but it’s clear that they need to keep raising the talent level on their team this offseason for them to make the 2024 NBA playoffs.

With that said, here are three fixes the Wizards must focus on so they could rise above their current mediocrity.

1. Acquire a great point guard

It’s not like the Wizards’ point guard situation is completely unacceptable. The trade they pulled off during the 2022 offseason for Monte Morris was a good one in theory, as Morris proved himself as a solid enough floor general during his spell as Jamal Murray’s replacement throughout the 2021-22 campaign.

Even the addition of Delon Wright was a shrewd one; Wright may not be the most threatening offensive force, but he’s legitimately one of the best defensive guards in the NBA, with his fast hands being his best asset on that end of the court.

But for the Wizards to make the playoffs, they will need a huge upgrade over both Morris and Wright, whose limited skillsets appear to be most suitable for a backup role.

The idea behind adding Spencer Dinwiddie in 2021 is close to what the Wizards should be trying to pull off when the 2023 NBA offseason commences. Dinwiddie was a disaster in D.C., but the Brooklyn Nets guard’s skillset is what the Wizards should be looking for in a floor general — someone who could create his own shot from the perimeter, a lead ball-handler that can prop up the offense alongside the Wizards’ trio of Bradley Beal, Kristaps Porzingis, and Kyle Kuzma (should they re-sign the latter two).

Beal, in particular, was at his best when he was playing in a backcourt alongside another dynamic offensive presence in Russell Westbrook, Westbrook’s inefficiencies notwithstanding.

Barring an out of left field move for free agent Kyrie Irving, the Wizards will have little-to-no avenues to upgrade their team in free agency due to their lack of cap space. (This essentially locks them into having to re-sign Porzingis and Kuzma, since they will have difficulties replacing either one of them should they leave.) But NBA front offices have been creative before, and the Wizards definitely have some interesting assets to cobble together for a floor general upgrade.

2. Go big or go home with their 2023 NBA Draft pick

Since 2019, the Wizards have, by and large, drafted solid players. Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija, and Corey Kispert should have long careers in the NBA, and Johnny Davis, after such a rough start to his NBA career, is showing flashes of becoming a contributor.

However, what the Wizards have failed to do is draft future All-Stars; it’s easy to say now, but in 2019, the Wizards could have had either Cameron Johnson or Tyler Herro. In 2020, they could have drafted Devin Vassell or Tyrese Haliburton, and the following year, they could have had Alperen Sengun or Trey Murphy. And in 2022, instead of picking the inefficient Davis, they could have nabbed Jalen Williams or Jalen Duren instead.

Simply put, the Wizards have to nail their 2023 NBA Draft pick, lest they remain stuck in mediocrity for the foreseeable future.

3. Acquire a 3 and D wing

3 and D wings, after the very best offensive players in the league, are the most valuable archetype of player in the game. But the Wizards don’t have a legitimate 3 and D wing on their current roster.

The Wizards will have stiff competition for these kinds of players. But this is a pre-requisite if they were to challenge for a spot in the 2024 NBA playoffs.