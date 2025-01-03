Don't look now, but the Washington Wizards are 3-4 over their last seven games after starting 3-21. Jordan Poole and Alex Sarr are both big reasons why, and Wizards fans aren't being shy about it on social media.

“Who got the Jordan Poole and Alex Sarr apology forms 😂” @Domo8186 tweeted.

“We gotta give Jordan Poole his flowers,” Point Made Basketball said. “He’s not only averaging career highs in points [21.7], assists [4.9], 3P% [41], steals [1.7], and blocks [0.5], but he’s been an amazing vet. He’s taken the Wiz Kids under his wing, mentoring them while also playing the best ball of his life.”

“While yall debating who better, a reminder that Poole actually makes his team & rooks better,” @HanBenet said. “No amount of stats will tell you that tho.”

“I've posted about it before, but if you aren't on the Alex Sarr bandwagon, you might want to get your ticket soon,” Spotrac's Keith Lee said as an addendum to the rookie's passing highlights from Wednesday night. “Sarr is rapidly improving, especially as a playmaker.”

Sarr delivered yet another quality outing amid his recent hot streak in Wednesday's 125-107 win over the Chicago Bulls, scoring 11 points (5-of-11 FG, 1-of-2 3Pt) with 10 rebounds and five assists across 25 minutes. The No. 2 overall pick continued his momentum after leading all rookies in points (13.8), three-pointers (2.2), and blocks (1.7) per game in December. He also led all Eastern Conference rookies with 6.3 boards per game.

Those numbers earned Sarr Eastern Conference Rookie of the Month honors, which was announced on Thursday, via NBA.com. The French international is the first Wizard to win the award since Bradley Beal in January 2013, and is the 11th selection in franchise history.

While Sarr was slept on coming into the season after an uneven Summer League performance, Poole was left for dead by national media and fans alike after getting benched last year. However, the former NBA champion picked up where he left off prior to missing two games with a hip injury, logging 30 points (10-of-21 FG, 6-of-13 3Pt) with three rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes against the Bulls. Now, he's eighth in All-Star voting among Eastern Conference guards.

More importantly, though, Poole's setting an example of excellence that will help accelerate Washington's rebuild.

Jordan Poole's success, mentorship aids Wizards rookies

At this point, every knowledgeable fan knows that Poole's risen to another level this year. The 25-year-old's post-game comments about Washington's rookies, though, show why he's also the perfect leader for the team right now, via Wizards PR.

“I talk to Kyshawn [George] about this pretty often. Kyshawn's an extremely high-level shooter, and I continuously tell them that I only shot 27% from three my first year,” Poole admitted. “I'm talking like, couldn't throw a rock into the ocean. It made me better, it just takes time. It took me an entire year just to adjust to the line, adjust to the games, adjust to the physicality.”

George, who shot 40.8% from deep for Miami basketball last season, is shooting just 25.2% from downtown in the NBA thus far. However, the No. 24 overall pick has plenty of time to reach Poole's current level of three-point shooting, especially when the former Golden State Warrior is there to mentor him daily.

“We're guarding, we're running, we play 82 games, we're traveling, so it's more so on the body,” Poole continued. “It just takes time to get acclimated to, and credit to our rookies for continuing to stick through it, not changing their game, not wavering in confidence. It's a good opportunity for them to be out there and play through that as well.”

While George has started slow as he figures out the NBA game, Bub Carrington sports a 40.7% clip from the field thus far, with Wednesday's outing his most efficient yet. The Baltimore native scored 11 points (4-of-5 FG, 3-of-3 3Pt) with four rebounds, six assists, one block, and one steal across 31 minutes.

It's one thing to be a talented rookie getting consistent minutes, and it's another thing to have an accomplished veteran role model on top of that. Sarr, Carrington, and George are all in the best position they could ask for with Poole at their disposal.

Up next for the Wizards is a home-and-home set with the New Orleans Pelicans, which presents the perfect chance to get a win streak going. At 5-29, the Pelicans are the only team in the league with a worse record than Washington.

Additionally, Zion Williamson (hamstring) won't play on Friday, while Brandon Ingram (ankle) will be out for both games, via ESPN. Facing the worst team in the NBA without its two best players should end in a victory on Friday in New Orleans, which would end the Wizards' 12-game road losing streak.