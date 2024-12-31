It's not a stretch to say that Kyle Kuzma is one of the most polarizing players in recent Washington Wizards history. That's why the former NBA champion was booed by the home crowd when he checked in off the bench in Washington's 126-106 loss to the New York Knicks on Monday night, his first appearance since November 27th.

Corey Kispert, though, thinks that Kuzma's maturity is essential for the Wizards' young group.

Expand Tweet

“I thought Kuz looked great. He obviously helps our team with his maturity and the way he plays the game, his level of experience, especially with a team with the average age of ours,” the Gonzaga alum said. “It's tempting to come back from an injury and want to make a splash and have a big impact right away. There's ways that you can do that, you can try to force it to make it happen, but you can also just insert yourself into the team and let the flow of the game dictate what you want to do, and that's what Kuz did.”

Kuzma, who's been criticized by fans and media alike in the past for ball hogging, took a measured approach off the bench. The 29-year-old scored nine points (4-of-9 FG, 0-of-3 3Pt) with two rebounds and three assists across 21 minutes. He took less shots than five of his teammates, which is unusual for him. However, he did play less than normal as he heals from his rib injury.

“He didn't force anything, he made the right play, he was aggressive, and he did the things that Kuz does really really well,” Kispert continued. “That led to a really positive impact when he came into the game. Obviously, he didn't play his normal amount of minutes for us, but when he was on the floor he looked really comfortable and confident, and it really helped us in big moments of that game yesterday.”

Kuzma paced the Wizards' bench in assists and led the entire team with a plus-four plus/minus, which is the team's net points when the player is on the court. In fact, the Utah alum was the only Washington player with a positive number for the latter stat. Bub Carrington was second with zero, and the rest of the team was in the negative.

Love him or hate him, Kuzma's numbers on Monday show that his veteran IQ is still invaluable to a Wizards team that entered the season with the seventh-lowest average number of seasons played (3.89), via NBA.com. Washington kept the game close into the fourth quarter against an elite Knicks squad, and that likely wouldn't have happened without the 6-foot-9, 221-pounder's contributions.

After all, there were no 31-point outbursts like Justin Champagnie had against New York on Thursday, so every good play mattered that much more.

Kyle Kuzma can win Wizards fans back over

There's no getting around the fact that Washington fans have largely soured on Kuzma. Even with the 2017 first-round pick's quality outing Monday night, which included a two-handed dunk over OG Anunoby that electrified the Washington faithful, his haters still showed out on social media after the game.

“Just leave already bro,” @sadsportfanwill tweeted.

“Beautiful ticket ruined by bum a** Kyle Kuzma 🤮 ” @XIIIsicnarF said.

Rumors that Kuzma wants out of Washington are undoubtedly a reason for their resentment. NBA insider Marc Stein recently reported that both the 2017 First-team All-Pac-12 honoree and the Wizards are ready to move on, via Substack (subscription required). This was subtly acknowledged by his mother Karri Kuzma on social media Saturday night.

Ironically, though, they may not be hating on the version of Kuzma that they're thinking about. The eighth-year veteran opened up about his personal growth over his time away in his post-game presser, via Monumental Sports Network's Chase Hughes.

Expand Tweet

“It was a lot of solitude. A lot of just being by myself, which was great for me. It was probably one of the best times of my life, being hurt right now,” he admitted. “I learned a lot, got stronger, got my body right. I've practically been hurt or on a minutes restriction every game this year, so just happy to be back.”

Kuzma's words alone won't win Washington's fanbase back over for as long as he sticks around, but more efficient outings coupled with exciting highlights will do the trick. The top of the new year is a reset for everyone, and this upcoming stretch gives the 2018 All-Rookie First-Teamer a chance to display the newfound strength and knowledge he gained from his 12-game absence.

Kuzma and the Wizards next take the court on Wednesday night's New Years Day contest against the Chicago Bulls at Capital One Arena.