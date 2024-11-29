The Washington Wizards are in the midst of a rebuild and it’s been evident considering their 2-15 start to the season. They are firmly entrenched at the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings. But even so, there have been a few bright spots and surprise standout players for the Wizards, most notably rookie wing Carleton ‘Bub’ Carrington.

When looking at the biggest surprise for the Wizards this season, an easy choice would be second-year wing Bilal Coulibaly. After a solid rookie season last year, Coulibaly has taken a big leap this season and has established himself as a core part of the team’s future.

But Coulibaly was the No. 7 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. He was a lottery selection. His progression is something you would expect for a player selected in the lottery, hence the reason why he was a lottery pick.

One could list Jordan Poole as being the Wizards biggest surprise this season. Poole has had a bounce back year after a very up and down season in 2023-24, his first in Washington. But like Coulibaly, this is what was expected for Poole.

Instead, the Wizards’ top surprise this season has been fellow first round pick Bub Carrington, who has also established himself as key piece of the team’s future and quite possibly a capable starting point guard.

The Wizards actually did well in the 2024 NBA Draft, along with No. 1 pick Alex Sarr and No. 24 overall pick Kyshawn George.

Bub Carrington’s rookie season for Wizards



Carrington was the No. 14 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, a lottery selection as well, albeit the late lottery. He’s been a starter for most this season, starting 12 of the 17 games he’s played in. And he’s arguably been more impressive and productive than the Wizards’ No. 1 overall pick Alex Sarr, which is why Carrington is a good choice for the team’s top surprise.

Carrington played one season at Pittsburgh where he showed the ability to be a lead guard. He’s a triple double threat and that ability has carried over to the NBA. He joined such elite company as Kevin Durant, Tracy McGrady and LeBron James as the sixth youngest player to record at least 15 points, five rebounds and five assists, as per Cody Taylor of RookieWire.

Through this first 17 games of his young NBA career, he’s been averaging 9.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.2 steals with splits of 40.9 percent shooting from the field, 35.3 percent shooting from the three-point line and 79.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Carrington is comfortable with the ball in his hands and being able to make plays, whether that’s for himself to get a shot off, or create an opportunity for his teammates. He’s been a solid defensive player as well. He could stand to get his field goal percentage a little more efficient, but that will come with additional reps.

Along with fellow first round pick Kyshawn George, the Wizards actually did well for themselves in the 2024 draft. Sarr was always in contention for a top 1-2 pick, but finding good value later in the draft is crucial for a rebuild.

In the immediacy, the Wizards are going to be a bad basketball team. But there is hope on the horizon. With their three 2024 picks, as well as Coulibaly, the Wizards have managed to assemble a solid core of young talent.