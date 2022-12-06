By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

It’s now been over a year since Kyle Kuzma was part of the Russell Westbrook blockbuster trade between the Los Angeles Lakers and Washington Wizards. And while he loved his time in Southern California, Kuz is truly grateful for the chance to be in DC and actually develop into the player he always envisioned himself to be.

In a recent interview with Shams Charania of The Athletic, Kuzma revealed how a fresh start with the Wizards has allowed him to flourish because there isn’t any star power in his way.

“As soon as I got traded, I was ready to be more…being in Washington is really just helping me be myself. I had to show a shell of myself in L.A., playing with greatness, and rightfully so. That’s what you should do playing on a team with those type of players at my position. Whereas being in D.C. has allowed me to be myself and expand my game, which a lot of people probably didn’t think I was.”

Kyle Kuzma was more of a role player in LA. After all, playing under the wing of LeBron James and Anthony Davis will do that. But this season with Washington, we’re finally seeing what Kuz is truly capable of. He’s averaging a career-high 20.6 points per night, forming a solid trio with Bradley Beal and Kristaps Porzingis. They share the rock and everyone gets a chance to score. They’re just one of the two teams in the Association with three players putting up 20+ points per game.

With all the opportunities to shine, the sky is the limit for Kuzma. Getting out of Los Angeles was the best thing that could’ve ever happened.