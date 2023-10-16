The San Antonio Spurs drafted a generational talent when they selected Victor Wembanyama with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft. The Washington Wizards are hoping they got a player with at least half that ability when they selected Wembanyama's Metropolitans 92 teammate Bilal Coulibaly with the No. 7 overall pick of the same draft. Coulibaly is much more of an unknown than Wembanyama is but he's been having a solid preseason for the Wizards so far. This week, Coulibaly received some inspiring praise from Washington head coach Wes Unseld Jr. on the heels of his strong NBA debut

In the Wizards first preseason game against the Cairns Taipans, Bilal Coulibaly finished with only five points, but he also had six rebounds, three assists, three steals and one blocked shot. He sho 5o percent (2-4) from the field. He followed that up with an impressive 12 points on 5-8 shooting from the field, five rebounds, one assist, four steals and one blocked shot against the Charlotte Hornets on Oct. 12.

Coulibaly got his first taste of the NBA game when he suited up in four games during Summer League. During that stretch he averaged 12.2 points per game, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.5 steals and 2.2 blocked shots. He shot 40.5 percent from the field, 18.2 percent from the three point line and 68.4 percent from the free throw line.

Coulibaly is expected to feature heavily in the Wizards rotation this upcoming season. He's a wing that is oozing with defensive potential in particular. The Wizards are hoping he can prove worthy of being a high lottery pick.