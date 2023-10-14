The Victor Wembanyama era is off to a torrid preseason start in San Antonio, with the rookie adding another 23 points in 23 minutes as the Spurs defeated the Miami Heat 120-104 on Friday night.

Although the basketball world is already fully prepared for the inaugural season of one of the most hyped prospects since LeBron James, head coach Gregg Popovich already knows what he has in the big man.

“I called one play for him all night and I think he got over 20,” the legendary coach admitted, according to HoopsHype. “He just did that because he's a good basketball player and he understands how to play.”

Popovich was then asked if Wembanyama satisfied his coach in the one play he called for the Frenchman.

“He did,” the 74-year-old said. “And he scored on it.”

The No. 1 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft sank 10 of his 15 shots — 1-of-5 from long range — along with both of his free throws in his second preseason tilt.

It's an impressive follow-up to his preseason debut, when Wembanyama scored 20 points and added a block over 19 minutes on the court in the team's 122-121 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday.

The 19-year-old phenom added four rebounds, four assists and three blocks on Friday as he continues to get more acclimated to the North American game.

Next up for Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs is a back-to-back set against the Houston Rockets in Texas on Oct. 16 and 18. San Antonio begins their 2023-24 regular-season campaign at home against the Dallas Mavericks on Oct. 25.