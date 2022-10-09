The Washington Wizards received some tough news just weeks before the start of the NBA season. Franchise star Bradley Beal has reportedly entered the NBA’s Covid-19 health and safety protocols.

NBA insider Shams Charania broke the news:

Wizards say Bradley Beal has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 9, 2022

With the Wizards’ first contest against the Indiana Pacers little more than a week away, losing Bradley Beal’s presence in the lead-up to opening night is a tough pill to swallow. After signing his $251 million extension to stay in D.C., this is Beal’s year to prove that he’s a true franchise cornerstone capable of leading a team to the postseason on his shoulders.

If he’s able to recover in time to play for the opener, it would mark the first time Beal would be able to suit up alongside midseason addition Kristaps Porzingis, who arrived via trade right before the deadline last season.

KP and Beal have both had better seasons in years past and likely have matching chips on their shoulders to prove that they’re still legitimate All-Stars in an Eastern Conference that has massively improved over the past half decade.

Alongside the Wizards’ star tandem, Kyle Kuzma is coming off a promising season wherein he played like a true power forward, averaging career highs in rebound rate and block rate while supposedly still growing taller based on measurements this offseason.

The Wizards also hope to see huge strides from their younger players such as Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija, and Corey Kispert while adding some veterans in Monte Morris, Will Barton, and Delon Wright.

Bradley Beal has some pieces to work with around him once he gets back from health and safety protocols.