With the MLB trade deadline fast approaching, attention for Pittsburgh Pirates is shifting beyond rookie phenom Paul Skenes. Veteran right-hander Mitch Keller is now emerging as a legitimate trade candidate for the Pirates. Despite a 3–10 record, Keller has quietly delivered a solid campaign. He owns a 3.48 ERA, 1.143 WHIP, and 2.6 fWAR across 20 starts. Keller earned an All-Star selection in 2023 and has started 83 games for the Pirates since then.

Mitch Keller’s consistency and heavy workload have drawn attention. He leads MLB in starts and ranks fourth in innings pitched. That makes him a valuable target for contenders seeking reliable arms. The Yankees, dealing with injuries to Gerrit Cole, Clarke Schmidt, and Luis Gil, have surfaced as a potential suitor. However, the Yankees might need to make a splash for the Mitch Keller trade given his impressive resume.

While Keller may be on the move, the same cannot be said for Paul Skenes. The Pirates have made it clear through insiders and national reporters that the rookie sensation is untouchable. ESPN’s Jeff Passan emphasized the team has “zero desire” to trade Skenes, with Pittsburgh fully committed to building around their electric right-hander. Skenes’ name continues to pop up in speculative trade proposals, including hypothetical blockbuster deals involving the Dodgers, Mets, and Tigers. However, most analysts agree there is no realistic scenario in which the Pirates move him this early in his career.

This two-tiered approach, dangling Keller while locking down Skenes, highlights Pittsburgh’s current crossroads. Keller could net the Pirates an impact bat or replenish the farm system, while Skenes remains the franchise cornerstone, with team control through at least 2029.

As trade talks intensify, the Pirates may also entertain offers for other veterans like Bryan Reynolds or Ke’Bryan Hayes. But as for Paul Skenes, Pittsburgh’s message is unwavering: the ace of the future isn’t going anywhere. As for Mitch Keller, will the Pirates move him ahead of the MLB Trade Deadline?