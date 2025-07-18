The Detroit Lions have some huge expectations in 2025 after such an impressive 2024 season. Detroit had one of their best seasons in franchise history in 2024, winning 15 games and securing the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs. Even if the playoffs did not work out in their favor.

Either way, it will be a tough act to follow.

The Lions will face new kinds of adversity in 2025. Detroit lost both of its coordinators to head coaching jobs. They will do the best they can with new replacements, but it may take some time to adjust.

Detroit must also cope with the loss of Frank Ragnow to retirement. This creates questions on the interior of the offensive line for the first time in several years.

Lions veterans will report to training camp on Saturday, allowing the team to finally formulate some answers to these questions. They take the field against the Chargers later this month, so there's no time to lose.

But which player is facing more pressure than the rest? Is the 2025 season particularly important for one Lions player above the rest?

Below we will explore the Lions player who is under the most pressure entering the 2025 NFL season.

Lions receiver Jameson Williams has the most to gain, and lose, in 2025 NFL season

The 2025 season is more important for Jameson Williams than it is for anyone else on the team.

Williams, a former first-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is in the fourth year of his rookie contract. The Lions have already picked up his fifth-year option, which should keep Williams in Detroit for at least the next two seasons.

Regardless, Williams will have to prove his worth just like everyone else on the team.

The Athletic's Colton Pouncy seems to agree that Williams needs to perform well during the 2025 NFL season. And it starts with having a strong training camp.

“We’re putting Williams here — not because he’s on the bubble or the verge of losing his spot, but because a strong training camp could set him up for a productive season, and perhaps a lucrative contract extension,” Pouncy wrote.

Pouncy also touched on the reality of Williams' contract as a big reason he needs to ball out in 2025.

“Williams is under contract for two more seasons, but he could either price himself out of Detroit or prove himself too valuable to lose with another 1,000-yard season — while staying out of the off-field spotlight,” Pouncy added. “Coaches have raved about him this offseason, and Williams now has a year of production. Let’s see if he can prove them right.”

I can understand why some fans might not think a player who is under contract for two seasons is in a stressful situation. But Jamo's situation is unique.

Detroit is facing some very serious contract decisions over the next two years.

The Lions need to pay superstar Aidan Hutchinson sometime soon, and that contract should be massive. Detroit also needs to think ahead about whether they want to re-sign 2023 rookies like Brian Branch, Jahmyr Gibbs, Jack Campbell, and Sam LaPorta.

Detroit has $48 million in cap space this year, but is $41 million in the hole for 2026. It is possible that they cannot afford Jamo even if they want to keep him.

Lions GM Brad Holmes acknowledged this reality, specifically noting that wide receivers are expensive in the NFL.

“In terms of extensions, again, there's a lot of extensions that are hopefully coming, but it's just one that you don't know what's gonna happen from a financial standpoint,” Holmes said back in March. “Because a wide receiver is very expensive. Look, these are good problems to have.”

How good will Jameson Williams need to play to earn a contract extension in Detroit?

Realistically, there must be some level of production that would prompt the Lions to keep Jameson Williams. But what is it?

Williams had a breakout season in 2024, hauling in 58 receptions for 1,001 receiving yards and seven touchdowns during the regular season. It was his first season playing in more than 12 games and he delivered in a big way.

There are a few complicating factors that make it difficult to determine the “perfect” Jamo season if he wants to stay in Detroit.

If Jamo wants to stay in Detroit for a long time, he will need to start by proving his worth to the team. That could be tricky because if he plays too well, he could price himself out of Detroit.

Holmes wasn't lying about receivers being expensive. Look no further than Jets receiver Garrett Wilson, who just signed a $130 million extension this week.

Wilson's contract is emblematic of the problem Detroit faces with Jamo. In two years time, Williams should be able to demand more money than Wilson. Even if the salary cap goes up, the Lions may not be able to afford that.

On the other hand, if Williams disappoints in 2025, the Lions could face a tough decision about his future in 2026.

Ultimately, it is in Jamo's best interests to ball out and have a great season in 2025. Even if it means he eventually leaves the Lions in a few seasons.