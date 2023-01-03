By Joey Mistretta · 2 min read

Bradley Beal fully participated in the Washington Wizards’ team shoot around on Tuesday morning, per Josh Robbins. However, his status for Washington’s clash with the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday has yet to be determined.

Beal has missed the Wizards’ past 3 games due to a lingering hamstring injury. Wizards fans will be happy to see that Beal was a full participant in the shoot around at the very least. There was uncertainty about his timetable upon the initial diagnosis of the injury.

It is also good news for the Wizards, who are likely hoping Beal can increase his trade stock. Bradley Beal will become trade eligible on January 15th. Meanwhile, Washington is in the midst of an underwhelming campaign. Barring a turnaround, Beal could be available ahead of the trade deadline. Other players such as Kyle Kuzma have also been mentioned in trade rumors for the Wizards.

Beal is averaging 23.5 points per game on 53 percent field goal and 34 percent three-point shooting. The star shooting guard is also dishing out over 5 assists per contest for good measure.

Brady Beal has spent his entire career in Washington with the Wizards. One has to wonder if he is seeking a chance of scenery. Playing for a contender is something that could attract Beal’s interest.

For now, Beal is focusing on returning to full health. As aforementioned, his status for Tuesday’s game vs. the Bucks is still unclear. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Bradley Beal ahead of the Wizards-Bucks Tuesday night clash.