Published November 29, 2022

By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal couldn’t help but be impressed after Kristaps Porzingis showed the Minnesota Timberwolves who is the best shooting big man in the NBA today.

Porzingis erupted for 41 points behind his 6-of-10 shooting from beyond the arc. He was 12-of-18 from the field in total, all while recording four rebounds, three assist, two steals and three blocks in the 142-127 win for Washington. The Timberwolves just had no answer for the Latvian star, and it didn’t help them that Karl-Anthony Towns suffered a scary injury early in the game.

After the win, Beal quickly took to Twitter to heap praise on their big man. He reiterated Porzingis’ unicorn nickname before commending him for the incredible display of basketball.

Kristaps Porzingis has been phenomenal for the Wizards so far, and he’s definitely a big reason why they are in the thick of the playoff race in the East.

He was critical of the Wizards recently following their brutal loss to the Boston Celtics, admitting that they are not on the same level as the East champs. But how did they respond? With a blowout win paired with a historic outing of course!

Bradley Beal, KP and the Wizards still have a lot of work to do before people consider them as legitimate title contenders, but there is certainly a reason for them to be positive about their near-term future with how well the team and the players are clicking.