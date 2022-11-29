Published November 29, 2022

Karl-Anthony Towns could be in line for a lengthy injury spell after he was helped off the court during Monday’s matchup against the Washington Wizards. It was a non-contact injury for the Minnesota Timberwolves star, which means this could possibly be something serious.

Towns suffered what is being labeled as a lower right leg injury as he was running back to the opposite side of the court. The Wolves big man looked like he was in considerable pain and he was unable to put weight on the leg/foot while he was helped by teammates to the back:

Karl-Anthony Towns was writhing in pain as soon as he hit the deck. Non-contact injuries are never a good thing, and Timberwolves fans should brace themselves for what could be some pretty bad news here.

Towns hasn’t been playing his best basketball of late, with the three-time All-Star seeing a slight dip in production this season. KAT is currently averaging 21.4 points on 50.8 percent from the floor and 8.5 rebounds in 34.4 minutes per game. He’s been dishing out a career-best 5.4 assists, though, but his efficiency from deep is currently at a career-low 32.8 percent on 5.8 attempts per game.

The arrival of Rudy Gobert in Minnesota hasn’t exactly worked wonders for the team just yet. The Timberwolves have struggled to live up to the lofty expectations many had of them after an eventful summer. The last thing they need right now is a long-term injury to their superstar big man.

