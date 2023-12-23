The former star wants the franchise to stay put.

A lot of NBA franchises never escape rumors of relocation. It was the Dallas Mavericks moving to Las Vegas first after Mark Cuban's set of business moves. It never happened. Now, it is the Washington Wizards that have gotten involved and it might be a move to Virginia. This may hold more water than others as former stars of the team like Phoenix Suns' Bradley Beal even had to make a plea to Ted Leonsis, via Marc J. Spears of ESPN.

“There's no moving to Virginia. Like, what is that? Ted, we love you to death and we understand what you want to do. But, you cannot take the team out of DC… We have got to keep that and DC has to stay,” was how the current Suns star made his case for the Wizards to stay.

Bradley Beal is one of the longer-tenured players who had their stint. He saw how Ted Leonsis was able to shape the organization down the line while he fought for postseason contention in every season of his tenure. Beal likened the move to the Washington Commanders. Specifically, he outlined how fans felt when FedEx field had to relocate to Maryland.

The former Wizards star really wants the team to stay in DC. He even prompted Leonsis to enlist the help of Muriel Bowser. If the concern was cash, they could see a deal come through between the two individuals.

Beal may not have stayed with the Wizards for his whole NBA career but he has the community's back despite his recent move to the Suns.