As things presently stand, the Philadelphia Eagles roster is loaded with talented players at almost every position across the board.

Quarterback? They have the Super Bowl MVP locked in long-term. Running back? Saquon Barkley is still on the team, and he just finished one of the greatest rushing seasons of all time. Jeff Soutland still has an elite offensive line. And on defense? Vic Fangio should still have a top-tier unit even if some of the pieces have been moved around.

But what about WR3? Sure, the team still has AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith locked in, who are among the best 1-2 punches in the business, but behind them? There's Jahan Dotson, who severely underperformed last season, a pair of second-year Day 3 picks who didn't do much in 2024, and a few other players who even the hardest-core Philly fans may struggle to name, like Elijah Cooks or Giles Jackson..

The solution? Well, in ESPN analyst Aaron Schatz's opinion, the answer is pretty simple: sign Tyler Boyd as the Eagles' new WR3.

“What do you suggest for the team that has basically everything? I can't even really suggest a contract extension here; Philadelphia's top young player approaching free agency is Nakobe Dean, but the team already prepared for his departure by using a first-round pick on Jihaad Campbell in the most recent draft,” Schatz wrote.

“One thing the Eagles could use is more depth at the wide receiver position, particularly a slot receiver who can open underneath and convert third downs. Keenan Allen would fit, but we have him going to the Dolphins, so how about Boyd?

“Boyd had just 39 catches for 390 yards with Tennessee last season, but he was an important part of the Bengals' offense from 2016 to 2023. Jahan Dotson feels like he's in a better position to be productive in his second season in the Eagles' offense, but Boyd would provide a strong backup in case Dotson is not.”

Now, as Schatz wrote, Boyd isn't the same player who was once a fan favorite in Cincinnati as a big-bodied possession receiver across the middle of the field. He only recorded 39 catches last season, albeit playing for a Titans team that rightfully earned the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, and at 30, is clearly trending in the wrong direction athletically.

With that being acknowledged, Boyd won't be signing more than a one-year deal with any team that brings him in this year, and might still have an above-average season left in the tank before he rides off into the sunset. Considering the Eagles' needs and ceiling as a Super Bowl favorite, Boyd might just bring enough to the table to justify a return to the Keystone State for one final run at the sport's biggest prize.