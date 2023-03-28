ClutchPoints Senior Editor for NBA and NFL coverage. You can also find my work on SB Nation's Washington Wizards site, Bullets Forever.

Bradley Beal is now the center of a police investigation being conducted by the Orlando Police Department. A confrontation between the Washington Wizards guard and a group of hecklers allegedly got too heated during the team’s recent visit to Orlando to face the Magic last week.

The complaint was reportedly filed within a day of the Wizards’ 112-102 loss to the Magic. Beal was allegedly involved in a “spat” with two fans as he was leaving the playing court and heading to the locker room. One of the fans was said to have blamed Beal for losing him a sports bet that he claims would have paid him out $1,300, per a report from TMZ sports.

One of the guys in a group yelled at Beal, “You f***ed me [out of] $1,300, you f***!”

Bradley Beal didn’t take the disrespect lightly, confronting the group shouting at him, and slapping a hat off of one of his hecklers. The Wizards star jawed back and forth with the hecklers until he was eventually ushered into the tunnel.

“Keep it a buck,” Beal said. “I don’t give a f*** about none of your bets or your parlays, bro. That ain’t why I play the game.”

The police investigation against Bradley Beal is reportedly for battery.

Don’t talk about your sports betting ticket around any of the Wizards. Starting point guard Monte Morris previously spoke out against fans blaming them for failed parlays.

“Now you hear guys yelling ‘I need such and such for the parlay.’ They just take the fun out of the game, like the love for that, every night,” Morris said earlier this month.

Players across the league have had to deal with this type of behavior. Unless the NBA steps in with more stern disciplinary measures, it won’t likely go away anytime soon given that sports betting continues to grow as a huge market for the league and its partners.