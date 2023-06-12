Bradley Beal's future with the Washington Wizards has been a key talking point in recent NBA offseasons and once again, his status in Washington is something many around the league are monitoring this summer. With Michael Winger being named the new president of Monumental Basketball and Will Dawkins being named the general manager of the team, the Wizards are preparing for change.

They have missed the playoffs in four of the last five seasons and now with new faces in the front office, it is not hard to believe that Washington could explore the possibility of an immediate rebuild.

Through eleven seasons with the Wizards, Beal is still just 29-years-old and has plenty of top-tier years left. Should he request a trade this offseason, plenty of teams will be looking to pursue the three-time All-Star, but the Philadelphia 76ers would be at the front of the line to land him.

Sixers MVP Joel Embiid has his team in a position to contend for a championship in the Eastern Conference and Beal could very much be the missing piece. On the latest episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast, Bill Simmons discussed the idea of Beal requesting out of Washington to join Embiid and the Sixers.

“My odds on favorite is Philadelphia and I don't even think it's close,” Simmons said. “Beal and Embiid, they're friends. Embiid was trying to get him two years ago, which I kept telling people on this podcast. They ended up going with Harden instead, Embiid was pushing hard for Beal. Harden is going to leave. If you're Philly and you are going to lose Harden and now I have this shooter, that's probably a better fit with Embiid anyway.”

There has been a lot of talk recently surrounding James Harden possibly departing the Sixers this offseason and should this occur, Philadelphia will need to replace him with another All-Star-level talent if they are to keep their championship hopes alive. Beal could be the perfect player to pair with Embiid.

“And I have Tobias Harris on an expiring contract, couple future draft picks I could probably throw that I could probably find in my pocket somewhere,” Simmons continued. “And, if you're Washington it's like, you know what we got out of the Beal contract. We have Harris as an expiring and we're re-booting everything.”

Starting over and rebuilding is certainly in play for the Wizards this offseason, but Beal controls his own future. He has a full no-trade clause in his contract, meaning he has the final say on if Washington can trade him.

If the Wizards put together a trade involving Beal, he would be the final person to sign off on said deal, which is why Washington's potential rebuild hangs in the balance of whether or not their star player wants to leave.

After signing a five-year, $251 million deal last offseason, Beal still has four years and nearly $207 million left on his contract. He does own a player option in the final year of his deal during the 2026-27 season valued at $57.1 million.