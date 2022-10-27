Bradley Beal won’t be pleased with injury timetable on key backcourt player

The Washington Wizards have had a good start to the 2022-23 season, winning three of their first four games behind some strong play up and down their roster. Unfortunately, that depth has taken a hit, as they lost Delon Wright to a hamstring injury recently. The latest update on Wright’s injury status certainly won’t make one of his backcourt partners in Bradley Beal very happy.

Wright has been solid off the bench for the Wizards so far this season, averaging 6.5 points, 3.2 assists, and 2.5 rebounds per game. But he picked up an injury in Washington’s most recent win over the Detroit Pistons, and it looks like the injury is more serious than initially expected, as Wright will have to miss a decent amount of time for now.

Via Adrian Wojnarowski:

“Washington Wizards guard Delon Wright is expected to miss six-to-eight weeks with a grade two strain of his right hamstring, sources tell ESPN.”

This is a big blow for the Wizards, as their backcourt depth has been lacking for quite some time now. Bradley Beal and Monte Morris have been holding down the fort in the starting lineup, but Wright was the first guard off the bench to give them some rest. Players up and down the lineup are going to have to step up in Wright’s absence now.

With Wright now out, Will Barton may have to take on a bigger role, and 2022 first-round draft pick Johnny Davis may be in line for more minutes as well. Corey Kispert appears close to returning to the court as well, which would certainly help, but losing Wright still isn’t ideal. It will be interesting to see whether Washington can keep their hot start up now that their depth has taken a hit.