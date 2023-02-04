Washington Wizards forward, and now fashion icon, Kyle Kuzma is turning heads again ahead of the team’s road meeting with the Brooklyn Nets on Saturday. The focus will inevitably be on the drama surrounding Kyrie Irving, but Kuzma will surely not go unnoticed with his striking pregame attire.

Kuzma, via his Instagram, continues to showcase his unique taste in wardrobe. Few could argue with his process, as the sixth-year wing and former NBA Champion is averaging a career-high 21.6 points per game on a respectable 45.6 percent shooting from the field.

The Wizards commemorated Kuzma’s most famous outfit, a big pink sweater he wore before a game in 2021, with a Kyle Kuzma Pink Sweater Bobblehead Day on Jan. 13 against the New York Knicks. He has continued to cause a stir with his fashion choices ever since. In general, NBA players have always had a knack for drawing eyes when they enter an arena.

Whether or not people find Kuzma’s appearance outrageous is not really important. Things like this are what is allowing the NBA to connect with its growing fan base. While baseball has been criticized for the way it markets its players, The Association has done an effective job at highlighting the personalities of its athletes.

Kyle Kuzma has arguably been the most consistent player for the Wizards this season with Bradley Beal missing a lot of games, but he would not necessarily be labeled as a household name. Still, casual fans know Kuzma well and others of his stature because of their foray into other things beyond the game like culture and fashion.

Hopefully Kuzma lightens up the Barclays Center a bit, because Brooklyn could undoubtedly use a distraction from basketball right now.