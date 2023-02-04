Kyrie Irving won’t be taking the court just one day after he made his shocking trade request, as the Brooklyn Nets have listed the star guard as out for Saturday’s game against the Washington Wizards, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Irving is listed out with right calf soreness.

With the trade deadline five days away, it is unclear whether Kyrie Irving will ever take the floor for the Nets again. The Lakers, Suns, Mavericks and Heat are all reported to have some level of interest in the eight-time All-Star.

In addition to Kyrie Irving, Ben Simmons was also ruled out and will miss his fourth-straight game with left knee soreness. Head coach Jacque Vaughn said Friday that Simmons received an MRI on the knee, which came up clean. The first-year Nets player missed four games earlier this season with soreness and swelling in the same knee.

The flare-up comes during one of Simmons’ worst stretches of the season. The three-time All-Star averaged 5.7 points on just 5.2 shots per game in January as Brooklyn searches for production with Kevin Durant, and now Irving, sidelined.

T.J. Warren will likely miss his fourth-straight game as well with the forward listed as doubtful due to a left shin contusion. Warren’s production had also taken a dive during a stretch before the injury.

The 28-year-old had averaged just 3.2 points while playing 12.6 minutes per game over his last five appearances. Warren had been one of Brooklyn’s top bench pieces during 19 appearances prior to that span, averaging 10.8 points and 3.2 rebounds on 52.5 percent shooting.

The Nets sit in fourth place after posting a 4-7 record with Durant sidelined. Brooklyn’s supporting cast will look to carry the load Saturday with the Wizards on the back end of a back-to-back.