Kyle Kuzma shared a hilarious response to LeBron James’ Kyrie Irving trade request reaction on Friday, via Kuzma’s Twitter account.

“Tamper!!!” Kuzma wrote.

LeBron initially posted a 2-emoji response which was seemingly in reference to Irving’s Brooklyn Nets trade request.

👀👑 — LeBron James (@KingJames) February 3, 2023

Irving has been linked to the Los Angeles Lakers, along with a number of other teams, since requesting the trade. However, the Nets will surely have a steep asking price for their superstar point guard.

Magic Johnson campaigned for a Lakers-Nets Kyrie Irving trade after the news of his request became official.

“Personally, I’d love to see Kyrie in the purple and gold,” Magic wrote on Twitter.

Kyrie Irving’s trade demand caught the NBA world by surprise. The Athletic’s Shams Charania revealed what ultimately led to Irving’s decision.

“They’ve had contract extension negotiations. A contract extension was offered to Irving that had some stipulations in it,” Charania said. “I’m told that his side was vehemently against any stipulations in an extension. He believes that he deserves a fully-guaranteed contract.”

“He feels like a player of his caliber should not have stipulations in that deal. There’s clearly a principle difference between Irving and the Nets. Whatever his principles are, whatever the Nets’ principles are, they clearly do not align.”

The Nets don’t have to trade Kyrie Irving. But he reportedly plans to leave in free agency if a deal fails to come to fruition. Brooklyn would likely prefer to at least receive players/picks in return rather than watch him leave during the offseason.