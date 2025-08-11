Although Abdul Carter obviously wants to have a one-of-a-kind NFL career, he hopes to join mentor and fellow pass-rusher Micah Parsons in the upper echelon of defensive powerhouses. The two men each wore No. 11 at Penn State during their respective runs in University Park and have maintained a relationship. The New York Giants rookie has gotten to experience the Dallas Cowboys star's greatness firsthand when they trained together, and he is now offering the two-time First-Team All-Pro a huge endorsement amid the ongoing contract drama .

Parsons gave Carter high praise on social media over the weekend, and the latter responded with a strong show of support. “My brudda,” the No. 3 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft posted on X. “Can’t wait to see you get paid what you EARNED!!”

Players continue to rally behind behind Parsons in his standoff with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones. Although the former Nittany Lions dynamos are now divisional rivals, their bond apparently transcends the gridiron. Carter, like most others, knows how much the 26-year-old means to the Dallas defense. America's Team will struggle to survive in the challenging NFC East without arguably its best player on the field.

Parsons-Cowboys saga drags on

Parsons requested a trade in the beginning of August after contract extension talks seemingly reached an impasse. Jones wants the four-time Pro Bowler to honor his current obligations to the franchise. Furthermore, he believes a deal was already in place and does not wish to make modifications. Parsons refutes the notion and takes issue with management for trying to engage in negotiations without going through his agent, David Mulugheta of Athletes First. Tension continues to fester.

Considering the Cowboys' vehement opposition to trading Micah Parsons, along with the obstacles that may come from pulling off such a massive move at this point of the year, many expect both sides to agree on a new contract. Until that happens, however, uneasiness will remain in Dallas. Parsons, who has yet to participate in team drills at training camp this summer, missed practice entirely last Thursday due to back tightness.

Fans are begging the Cowboys to take action before it is too late. While Abdul Carter advocates for his friend, his team is surely celebrating this conflict.

Article Continues Below

What will Carter bring to the Giants as a rookie?

The Giants would love it if the 36-year-old Russell Wilson could operate in the pocket without worrying about Parsons sprinting toward him when the two squads collide in Week 2 of the 2025-26 regular season. Big Blue has the league's highest strength of schedule entering the campaign, so it will take any break it can get.

New York general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll cannot count solely on Lady Luck, though. They are under pressure to deliver ownership and fans encouraging results. Carter's arrival will likely play a significant role in whatever strides the franchise makes this year. He recorded 12 sacks, 24 tackles for loss, 43 solo tackles and two forced fumbles with Penn State last season, establishing himself as the highest-rated defensive prospect in the 2025 draft class.

The 21-year-old is intent on living up to that reputation. He showcased his signature explosiveness in the Giants' preseason win versus the Buffalo Bills on Saturday. Carter will look to keep building momentum as opening kickoff draws closer. He will also lean on some of the wisdom Micah Parsons has shared with him.

The Pennsylvania natives will continue to draw numerous headlines during training camp.