In his preseason debut, Shedeur Sanders didn't disappoint. He completed on 14/23 pass attempts for 138 yards and had two touchdowns.

In the process, the Cleveland Browns defeated the Carolina Panthers 30-10. Afterward, he received the praises of Jamie Foxx and a blistering defense by Michael Irvin for handling the pressure.

Ironically, Sanders got his due by Panthers fans. After he threw his first touchdown, Sanders made a friendly gesture to the fans and they reciprocated with a barrage of cheers.

Even Panthers fans celebrated with Shedeur Sanders threw his first touchdown pass 🤣🔥 (via @konnxct) pic.twitter.com/Y8YmZonfYI — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 11, 2025

Sanders is arguably the most hyped-up NFL rookie this season. He's under an incredible amount of pressure for a multitude of reasons.

Not the least of which is trying to follow in the footsteps of his father Deion Sanders. Plus, he was infamously downgraded in the NFL Draft in being the 144th pick in the fifth round by the Browns.

Then, there is vying for the starting quarterback position against the likes of Joe Flaco and Kenny Pickett.

In college, Sanders left his mark at the University of Colorado-Boulder with his father as head coach. He finished with a 71.8% pass completion, 7,364 yards, and 64 touchdowns

The connection Shedeur Sanders has with the fans

Much like his father, Sanders has taken it upon himself to be endearing to the fans. Prior to the game against that Panthers, Sanders walked in with the type of swag that would make daddy proud.

In all, he was surrounded by an posse and playing some unreleased music he made.

Some find it arrogant, others find it entertaining. Altogether, Sanders individuality and charisma reminiscent of his fathers' is likely to make him a fan favorite, at least in Cleveland.

Furthermore, he visited John Marshall High School in Cleveland and spoke to the students. Recently, Sanders hosted an event to support families affected by the fire at an apartment complex at Garden Valley Avenue.