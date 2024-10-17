Although the top 10 won't be released until Thursday, ESPN revealed its top 100 NBA players as the 2024-25 season approaches. Washington Wizards big man Jonas Valanciunas is the team's lone representative, checking in at 91st.

Valanciunas' durability helped him secure his spot on the list, via ESPN's Michael Wright.

“Valanciunas showcased incredible durability last season, playing in all 82 games and averaging a near double-double while shooting 56% from the floor. The 2023-24 campaign marked the eighth season in which the veteran played 70 games or more,” Wright said. “Washington features the NBA's eighth-youngest roster, which means the Wizards will lean on Valanciunas' veteran leadership.”

“His prowess in the paint should prove beneficial, given that Washington ranked last in second-chance points per game allowed last season and 29th in paint points allowed per game,” Wright continued.

Valanciunas signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Wizards in free agency this past summer after getting traded from the New Orleans Pelicans for a 2027 second-round pick. The 32-year-old's ranking edged out fellow veteran centers Al Horford and Brook Lopez, who are 96th and 93rd, respectively. However, he finished behind younger counterparts like Isaiah Hartenstein (88th) and Mitchell Robinson (82nd).

Valanciunas will undoubtedly be a good example for power forward Alex Sarr to follow, who Washington drafted No. 2 overall this past spring. The Lithuanian international provides value both as a defender and stretch big on offense, both skills that the Wizards need Sarr to develop over the coming years.

Valanciunas, who was on Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James' offseason wishlist, will most likely help Washington improve on its worst season in franchise history last year. How long the 13th-year veteran will remain on the team is unclear, but his contract has a no-trade restriction until December 15.

Wizards are excited to have Jonas Valanciunas

Valanciunas provides much-needed assistance to a Wizards frontcourt that struggled last season. On Media Day, Washington forward Kyle Kuzma shared his reaction to the 2011 first-round pick joining the squad, via Monumental Sports Network's Chase Hughes.

“That we're not going to be the worst defensive rebounding team in the league anymore,” Kuzma said.

Kuzma wasn't far off, as the Wizards ranked 29th with 48.5 total rebounds per game last season, although they were 24th in defensive rebounds. Regardless, the seven-footer should prevent that history from repeating itself. He previewed what's to come against the Toronto Raptors on October 11, registering 12 points, eight rebounds, and a block in just 22 minutes.

Even more so than individually producing, though, Washington needs Valanciunas to help Sarr elevate into a top 100 player one day.