Jonas Valanciunas' net worth in 2024 is $35 million. Valanciunas is a center for the Washington Wizards after they acquired him in a sign-and-trade deal with the New Orleans Pelicans. Valanciunas is an NBA All-Rookie Second Team player. Here's a closer look at Jonas Valanciunas' net worth in 2024 as he prepares to start his 15th season in the NBA.

What is Jonas Valanciunas' net worth in 2024?: $35 million (estimate)

Jonas Valanciunas' net worth in 2024 is $35 million. This is according to reputable outlets such as Celebrity Net Worth.

Jonas Valanciunas was born on May 6, 1992, in Utena, Lithuania. As early as a teenager, Valanciunas already embarked on a career in basketball.

Valanciunas' professional basketball career was started when he was signed by the Lithuanian National Basketball League's Perlas Vilnius. Here, he developed his skills and potential as a big man during the 2008-09 season. Valanciunas averaged 7.5 points and 3.4 assists per game.

With Valanciunas flashing his potential, it wasn't long before Lietuvos rytas Vilnius called him up from Perlas Vilnius. At the same time, Valanciunas inked a long-term contract with Lietuvos rytas Vilnius.

In the 2010-11 season, Valanciunas averaged 7.7 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks per game on 71% shooting in his Euroleague season debut for the Lietuvos rytas Vilnius. The Lithuanian center also played for the club in the EuroCup a season later, averaging 10.8 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks per game while making 63% of his shots.

Jonas Valanciunas is drafted by the Raptors

After making waves in Europe, Valanciunas was considered a top prospect. He eventually declared for the 2011 NBA Draft. On draft night, the Toronto Raptors selected Valanciunas in the first round with the fifth-overall pick.

Shortly after, Valanciunas signed a two-year rookie deal worth $6.9 million with the Raptors, according to Spotrac. In his rookie season, the Lithuanian prospect put up 8.9 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 56% from the field overall.

A year later, Valanciunas had a better sophomore season. He improved his numbers to 11.3 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 0.9 blocks per game while hitting 53% from the field overall.

After three solid seasons with the Raptors, they rewarded Valanciunas with a lucrative four-year contract extension worth $64 million, according to a report by USA Today. Fresh from a lucrative deal, Valanciunas posted respectable numbers. He tallied 12.8 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 1.3 blocks per game on 57% shooting from the field overall.

But more importantly, with Valanciunas on the roster, the Raptors became a consistent playoff fixture. In 2016, Valanciunas was part of the Raptors team that made it as deep as the 2016 Eastern Conference Finals before falling to the Cleveland Cavaliers in six games. The Lithuanian center put up 13.8 points, 10.8 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game on 57% shooting from the field.

Jonas Valanciunas is traded to the Grizzlies

Midway through the 2018-19 season, Valanciunas was part of a blockbuster trade that sent him to the Memphis Grizzlies. In exchange, the Raptors received Marc Gasol, who played an instrumental role in helping Toronto win its franchise's first NBA championship.

On the other hand, Valanciunas had a solid stint individually for the rest of the 2018-19 season with the Grizzlies. He tallied a career-high 19.9 points, to go along with 10.7 rebounds and 1.6 rejections per game on 55% shooting from the field.

After Valanciunas' deal expired, the Lithuanian big man returned to Memphis on a three-year deal worth $45 million, as per reports. Valanciunas served as the Grizzlies' starting center for the next two seasons, averaging a double-double.

Jonas Valanciunas is traded to the Pelicans

After more than two seasons in a Grizzlies uniform, they traded Valanciunas to the New Orleans Pelicans in a deal that also involved Steven Adams and Eric Bledsoe. Shortly after, Valanciunas agreed to a two-year deal worth $30 million with the Pelicans, based on online outlets.

Valanciunas also served as the Pelicans starting center and does so until today. In 235 games across three seasons thus far, Valanciunas posted 14.6 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 0.8 blocks per game on 55% shooting from the field overall. Moreover, Valanciunas has also helped the Pelicans make two playoff appearances in the span of three seasons.

Given that Valanciunas is a legitimate starter, it isn't surprising that the Lithuanian center has garnered some popularity in the NBA. As a result, some well-known brands have decided to partner with the Pelicans center. According to sources, Valanciunas has endorsed brands such as UBER and Itty Bitty Ballers.

Jonas Valanciunas representing Lithuania internationally

Valanciunas has represented the Lithuania national basketball team as early as the youth level. He put up 15.7 points and 10.4 rebounds per game early on, collecting bronze at the 2007 U-16 European Championship and gold medals at the 2007 European Youth Olympic Festival, 2008 U-16 European Championship, 2010 European U-18 Championship, and 2011 U-18 World Cup.

The Wizards center has also played at the seniors level for Lithuania. He answered the call of duty for Lithuania in five EuroBasket tournaments, collecting silver in 2013 and 2015. In addition to this, Valanciunas also played in Lithuania's European World Cup qualifying games and Olympic Qualifying Tournament in 2020.

Valanciunas has also led Lithuania to two Olympic appearances and three FIBA World Cup appearances. In the 2014 FIBA World Cup, Lithuania finished in fourth place allowing them to pocket $350,000 each.

Five years later, Valanciunas led his home country to a ninth-place finish, raking in $550,000 in additional prize money. Just recently at the 2023 FIBA World Cup, Lithuania finished sixth, collecting $960,000 overall, as per reports.

Nevertheless, were you at all stunned by Jonas Valanciunas' net worth in 2024?