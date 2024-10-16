The Chicago Bulls 2024-25 season is almost here as preseason play began last week, and the regular season is just one week away. Bulls fans weren't happy with the results of last season as the team once again lost in the play-in tournament, and the team is hoping to give them more to cheer about this year. The Bulls do have some talented players that can make things happen, and they had two land in ESPN's top-100 NBA players rankings this year.

Every season, ESPN puts together a list of the top-100 players in the NBA. The Bulls had two players make the cut this season. We saw one of those players drop a little bit in the rankings compared to last year, but we saw one player make a major jump as he wasn't in the top-100 at all last season. Here are the two Bulls that made the cut:

Zach LaVine is by far the highest-paid player on the Bulls, so it's a good thing he made the rankings. There are currently a lot of question marks around LaVine. He spent most of last season out with injuries, and it's honestly a bit surprising that he is still in Chicago. There were trade rumors rumbling about him all of last year and into the offseason, and they are still going today. We'll see if he's still with the Bulls after the trade deadline. This is a big year for him.

Here is what ESPN said about him in the rankings:

“LaVine fell in the rankings after injuries limited him to 25 games in a forgettable 2023-24 season that was marred by trade speculation. Yet, a trade market for LaVine never developed, and he's back in Chicago for what will be his eighth season with the Bulls. LaVine says he's on board with the team's pivot to a youth movement, even if that forces him to blend fitting in with recapturing his two-time All-Star form.”

Coby White made a massive leap in the rankings from last year to this year as he was not ranked in the top-100 last season. White burst onto the scene for the Bulls last year with a breakout season, and he ended up being one of the best players on the team. Now, according to these rankings, he is the best player on this team. It's going to be exciting to see the progress that White made with another offseason under his belt. He has the potential to be the face of this team.

Here is what ESPN had to say about White in their rankings:

“White makes his debut on the top 100 list after a runner-up finish in Most Improved Player voting. For a Bulls team depleted by injuries, White averaged a career-high 19.1 points and 5.1 assists in 78 starts, up from 9.7 points and 2.8 assists while starting just two games in 2022-23. The Bulls have a crowded backcourt entering this season, but the 24-year-old White has become a centerpiece of Chicago's young core.”

The Bulls have talented young stars on the team like Coby White, and they have a veteran big-name guy like Zach LaVine. It's going to be interesting to see how the teams gels together this year and if they can find some success.