Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole is taking on a leadership role with his new team. After being traded to the Wizards this offseason by the Golden State Warriors, Poole suddenly finds himself in the position of mentor after being looked at as a young player for the first portion of his career.

In the hopes of establishing some chemistry with his new teammates, it seems that Poole took some strides this summer to start building camaraderie in preparation for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

“We know what it takes to build a championship culture,” said Poole, per Hoop District. “It starts with chemistry, it starts with being able to play for your teammates, not just with your teammates. You got to really know who they are as people.”

For our discussion on who will be the NBA GOAT in 5 years, listen below:

The Wizards are expected by most pundits to be one of the worst teams in the NBA this upcoming season. Although both Jordan Poole and newly resigned small forward Kyle Kuzma can score in bunches, the Wizards' defense is looking questionable at best heading into the season, and the overall lack of veteran leadership and experience on the team certainly won't play in its favor.

Still, Poole does have championship experience from his time with the Warriors. The former Michigan Wolverine was an integral part of Golden State's title run in 2022, providing microwave scoring and also showing off impressive court vision during his Warriors tenure.

Now, Poole will hope to bring this skillset and help the Wizards defy expectations for the upcoming 2023-24 season.