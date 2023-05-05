On a recent episode of his show, It Is What It Is, Cam’ron criticized Golden State Warriors player, Jordan Poole, for allegedly spending $500,000 on a date with Bronx rapper, Ice Spice. Although both parties have remained silent on the alleged date, it hasn’t stopped rumors and speculations from circulating. Cam’ron started the episode by calling Poole “a munch” and added that he was not playing to the best of his abilities, according to Complex.

“This is not you from last year, bro. Go back to Milwaukee and figure it the f*** out and get back in the playoffs ‘cause you look crazy. I had your back last year. You got n***** out here talking ‘bout, ‘What was all that Jordan Poole you was poppin’?’ You f***** a munch. Nah, he’s a munch, ‘cause I had his back,” Cam’ron said.

This dude #camron went off on #JordanPoole for playing trash & spending 500k on a date with ice spice 🤣🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/nyYkEumqYU — PullUpMEDIA (@PillarsPullup) May 5, 2023

Cam’ron believes that the rumored date with Ice Spice could have affected Poole’s performance. “When you start dating the Ice Spices and the people, they say, ‘Boo watching, boo watching, let me get all crazy. She don’t give a f***, she from the Bronx, bro. Fordham Road, have you been to Fordham Road? Jordan Poole, next time you go to New York, go around Fordham Road, Concourse, Highbridge, South Bronx. You gone see what you spent $500,000 on and be like, ‘Yo, I was wilding.’”

Mase, who was also on the show, added that Poole could have opted for a more economical option, like pizza. Cam’ron laughed and agreed that a “slice and a soda” would have been a better idea.

According to gossip website, Media Takeout, Poole and Ice Spice are currently dating, and he spent nearly $500,000 on their first proper date. The source claimed that Poole was very generous with the rapper, taking her shopping at high-end fashion stores like Gucci and Louis Vuitton and even purchasing her a Maybach truck.

Neither Poole nor Ice Spice has confirmed or denied the rumors, but Cam’ron’s comments on his show have caused quite a stir in the media.