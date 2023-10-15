Jordan Poole is preparing for his NBA second life in the Washington, D.C. with the Wizards as fans watch on with eager eyes. Fans want to know if the former Golden State Warriors star can become an even more explosive player now that he's not in Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson's shadows.

The former Michigan basketball star's startling net worth was revealed recently. Poole's big brother style relationship with a former top ten pick has Wizards and NBA fans buzzing.

Recently the Wizards guard Poole was paid a series of compliments by NBA Top 75 All-Time player Kevin Garnett, and Poole reacted with gratitude afterwards.

According to Garnett, the former superstar forward of the Minnesota Timberwolves and Boston Celtics, Poole and teammate Kyle Kuzma are “the new duo in the league.”

Garnett added that he believes the Wizards' Poole will have multiple 60-point games this season.

“Shoutout K.G. Shoutout Big Ticket,” Poole said to media as a big smile came across his face. “I think it's so fire, so fire…I remember watching K.G., right? I remember watching K.G. growing up. Him just being the dominant player and the person he was, just how passionate he is. To hear him say that, it’s just dope just because it shows he obviously believes in the talent I have.”

The new Wizards star Poole averaged 20.4 points per game last season, which began with him being punched in the face by teammate Draymond Green. Poole was criticized for a missed three-point shot in the clutch during a playoff game this past summer while details emerged of locker room turmoil surrounding him and his Warriors teammates.