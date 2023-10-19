It seems as though the entire basketball world has soured on Jordan Poole in the aftermath of his trade from the Golden State Warriors to the Washington Wizards. Poole went from being one of the Warriors' core pieces of the future, a role that usually brings a ton of attention and affection, to an afterthought in the span of a year due to the rough manner in which he ended the Dubs' postseason run in 2023. But on Wednesday night, Poole gave everyone a reminder of what he can do at his best.

Against the New York Knicks in preseason, the 24-year old combo guard dropped 41 points on 10-19 shooting from the field (6-12 from deep) and 15-16 from the foul line, an insane performance that doesn't usually occur within the more exhibition-like setting of the preseason. However, some of what made Poole such a frustrating player to watch and play with also stood out to some of his Wizards teammates, including Deni Avdija.

As @TraMurr pointed out on Twitter (X), on one such possession, Jordan Poole dominated the ball and was looking to put the Knicks' defense to the sword to an even greater degree. Avdija, however, was wide open, and perhaps the smart basketball play was for Poole to swing the ball to his Wizards teammate. But instead, Poole, always looking to call his own number, did indeed fire a three-ball, which went in. Avdija looked none too pleased about it despite the positive outcome of the play.

Deni Advija could care less that Jordan Poole is setting the Knicks on fire. Poole isn't thinking about giving the ball up & Deni is already over it Trey ball went in and Advija is sick to his stomach. Real damn tears 🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂. pic.twitter.com/DPsr55BKM3 — TJ (@TraMurr) October 19, 2023

Given how incredible Jordan Poole's shooting was on the night, there are times when you just have to let him cook, even if that means not touching the ball for a good five minutes, or perhaps even for an entire quarter. The Wizards players will have to learn that. Moreover, it's not like Deni Avdija was being frozen out of the offense amid a strong scoring night. He wasn't. Avdija scored two points on 1-4 shooting; that does not warrant more touches.

Is this anything to be concerned about for Wizards fans? Perhaps. But in a rebuilding setting, the buckets Poole will get should be of more importance to the team than whatever contributions Avdija gives given his more glue-guy playstyle.