On Wednesday, the Washington Wizards reminded the local DC community that while they may be a team full of wealthy and famous athletes, they're still generous enough to give back to the less fortunate. Both the Wizards and Mystics handed out hot food as a part of the city's Thankful Meals Initiative for Wards 7 and 8 residents, a yearly event hosted by the local organization Martha's Table.

Jordan Poole and Alex Sarr were among the players helping out for hours.

Expand Tweet

Poole, who's now well-acquainted with the city in his second season, opened up about what these events mean to him, via Monumental Sports Network's Chase Hughes.

Expand Tweet

“It's extremely special. I'm always very thankful and appreciative to give back, especially to the community,” the 25-year-old said. “Anytime we can help families, communities, neighbors, friends, it's always an honor.”

Asked about what stood out to him the most about the experience, Poole mentioned the locals' infectious energy.

“I think just the energy. The positive energy, the smiles. Being able to help goes such a long way, just the positive attitudes,” the former Golden State Warrior continued. “There hasn't been too much conversation back and forth, obviously there's some, but just being able to provide for those who need it is always really special.”

At this point, Poole has participated in several community-based events in Washington. However, Wednesday's “Thankful Meals” event will likely be far from his last, as he's under contract through 2027 and has been the team's best player this season. DC residents can expect to see his face around town for the foreseeable future.

“Anytime you can get hands-on, be in the community, help, ask questions, interact with the community, it goes such a long way, not only for now but down the line,” Poole emphasized. Having the opportunity to come back and do this in my second year in DC, we've done quite a bit of things, but it's always really special and really cool just to interact.”

The fact that the former NBA champion mentioned being present “down the line” can only mean good things for a Washington team that needs his leadership.

Bub Carrington, Anthony Gill open up about Wizards' event

Poole wasn't the only Washington player to appreciate the importance of giving back, though. Rookie and Baltimore-native Bub Carrington also mentioned how charity events represent a “circle of life,” via WUSA9's Sophie Rosenthal and Allison Seymour.

“It's really good to give back when you're in more fortunate situations,” Carrington said. “I just think it's really important, just like circle of life type of thing, and to help out Thanksgiving, as a whole.”

Unlike Poole, Carrington is new to both the NBA game and the league's investment in its local communities. However, the 19-year-old isn't new to the DMV area, so it's only right for him to give back to the region that raised him.

Perhaps the most heartwarming response to Wednesday's event, though, was offered by veteran forward Anthony Gill. The 32-year-old harkened back to the days when he and his father helped out their neighborhood in Charlotte, North Carolina, via Monumental Sports Network's Bijan Todd.

Expand Tweet

“I remember even growing up, my dad used to drive the church van and we used to pick guys up from the homeless shelter all the time and bring them to church,” Gill recounted. “That was our big thing. My parents instilled it in me from a young age, and I just try to continue it on.”

The Virginia alum also shared that a lady at Wednesday's event added him to her morning prayer list, so it's safe to say that his parents raised him well.