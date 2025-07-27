The Washington Commanders were one of the best stories in the NFL during the 2024 season. Washington shocked the world by winning 12 games and almost making it to the Super Bowl. Now the Commanders need to get one of their best offensive players back on the field before the 2025 season kicks off in just over a month.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn sounded off on Terry McLaurin reporting to training camp on Sunday.

“It was great, and I'm really pumped that he's here, man,” Quinn said per NFL insider James Palmer. “He's such an awesome competitor. We had a chance to spend some time together yesterday; it was great to see him.”

McLaurin is in the middle of a contract dispute with the Commanders. While McLaurin did report to training camp, he is not expected to practice until he receives a new contract.

Still, Quinn is excited to have McLaurin back around his teammates.

“First word that comes to mind with him when I think of him is, this is an awesome competitor,” Quinn continued. “At his core, that's who he is and that's what I think of. Sometimes you think of somebody, and a word comes into your mind or a thought, and that's what comes to mind with me. That’s one of those traits. There's good and then there's excellent at something and that's what I think of with Terry.”

What is the source of Terry McLaurin's contract dispute with the Commanders?

But what is causing Terry McLaurin's contract dispute in the first place? Why hasn't a deal already been reached?

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the two sides cannot seem to reach an agreement on how much money McLaurin deserves on a new contract.

“My understanding is that he wants more than $30 (million per year),” Rapoport said on The Insiders. “It's not a disagreement over whether he deserves more money, it's a disagreement over how much, and certainly they are not there yet.”

It is hard to argue that McLaurin is not worth a healthy contract extension.

McLaurin has been Mr. Reliable ever since joining the Commanders in 2019. He has posted 77+ receptions and 1,000+ receiving yards per season for five years in a row.

McLaurin will turn 30 years old during the 2025 season, which could account for some of Washington's concern.

Still, it seems like an easy choice to keep Jayden Daniels' favorite target around for the foreseeable future.