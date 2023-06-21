Not long after they decided to pull the plug on the Bradley Beal era, the Washington Wizards are at it again. This time around, they've decided to part ways with Kristaps Porzingis via a three-team trade deal that will see the 7-foot-3 big man take his talents to the Boston Celtics. This is all but a clear indication of Washington's intention to embrace a full rebuild in the immediate future.

In exchange for Porzingis, the Wizards are reportedly set to acquire Danilo Gallinari from the Celtics as part of the deal, as well as Amir Coffey and the No. 30 overall pick for Thursday's NBA Draft. This is far from a major haul for Washington, especially considering how Porzingis was once considered a potential cornerstone superstar.

The mean streets of Twitter have gone all in on the Wizards. They showed no mercy to Washington as they so savagely predicted this team's not-so-bright prospect for the upcoming season:

The Wizards starting 5 next season pic.twitter.com/nmzwLqCJ7G — FanDuel (@FanDuel) June 21, 2023

BREAKING: The Wizards have been relegated to a Washington YMCA — BetOnline.ag (@betonline_ag) June 21, 2023

Wizards are officially in the G league now — DProdigy (@DProdiogy) June 21, 2023

Chris Paul when the Wizards ask him to show up to practice: pic.twitter.com/ovajkYkji5 — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) June 21, 2023

For what it's worth, Chris Paul and Kyle Kuzma are still on the Wizards roster at the moment. Then again, both players have been linked to respective trades out of Washington — something that has become even more probable now that the Wizards have revealed their plans for the immediate future.

Right now, it seems like the Wizards are going to be pretty bad this coming season, which isn't good news for their fans. At this point, their best bet would probably be to accept the fact that their team is going to be rebuilding, which means that there are going to be some dark days ahead. Then again, as the saying goes, there's always a rainbow after the storm.