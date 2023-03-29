Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Kristaps Porzingis is thriving with the Washington Wizards, so much so that NBA fans couldn’t help but troll Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks for not being able to make it work with him.

On Tuesday against the Boston Celtics, Porzingis impressed once again as he exploded in the first half. Even better, he drained a a clutch bucket at the halftime buzzer to extend the Wizards’ lead to 13 points.

KP finished the half with 20 points, seven rebounds and two dimes in just 18 minutes.

Kristaps Porzingis at the halftime buzzer 🔥 He's got 20 PTS and 7 REB so far. Watch live on the NBA App

📺: https://t.co/1pomQZMAZK pic.twitter.com/JxSzLZFVpk — NBA (@NBA) March 29, 2023

As Kristaps Porzingis continues to play well with the Wizards, fans took to Twitter to share their belief that the Mavs wasted KP’s talents and a potential threat with the Porzingis-Doncic duo. To recall, when things were not working last season, Dallas opted to ship the Latvian unicorn in exchange for Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans.

“Porzingis looks great tonight and he’s actually had a great season. Averaging 23 & 8 with efficient shooting. Feels like the Mavs maybe should’ve tried harder to make it work with him and Luka,” a Twitter user wrote.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Porzingis is a MENACE,” another fan wrote.

A third user compared also compared Porzingis to Dirk Nowitzki, as if adding insult to the Mavs’ injury.

Porzingis tonight for no conceivable reason pic.twitter.com/TCn4gNs4Zb — Will ☘️ (@MarceloUpNext) March 29, 2023

To be fair, the Mavs really botched the Porzingis acquisition. His partnership with Doncic was promising, and he definitely brings solid shot-blocking that Dallas could’ve used.

It’s easy to be happy for KP, though. At least he finally found a place where he can be successful again after a few rough years filled with injuries.