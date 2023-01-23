The Washington Wizards sent out a frustrating update on Monday regarding the status of injured big man Kristaps Porzingis. In a tweet, the Wizards announced that Porzingis has been listed week-to-week, which means he is not expected to see action anytime soon.

“Injury update: Kristaps Porzingis will be listed as week-to-week with a sprained left ankle. The injury originally occurred in the third quarter of the team’s win over Orlando on January 21,” per the Wizards’ official Twitter account.

Kristaps Porzingis hurt his ankle in the third quarter of last Saturday’s game against the Orlando Magic at home. He exited the contest and did not return, prompting concern about his availability in the next game against his former team, the Dallas Mavericks on the road this coming Tuesday. As it turned out, Kristaps Porzingis will miss more than just a game, as he tries to work his way back from the painful lower-body injury.

Before leaving the floor in the Orlando game, Porzingis had already scored 17 points on 3-for-10 shooting from the field and 10-for-10 from the free-throw line and grabbed six rebounds in 23 minutes of action.

With Porzingis out for a significant amount of time, the Wizards will try to cover his void by giving more minutes to the likes of Rui Hachimura and Daniel Gafford. Bradley Beal and Kyle Kuzma, meanwhile, are left with heavier loads to carry on offense with Porzingis temporarily sidelined.

So far in the 2022-23 NBA season, Kristaps Porzingis is second among Wizards players in scoring average with 22.1 points per game. He also leads Washington in rebounds (8.8) and blocks (1.5) per outing.