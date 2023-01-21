The Orlando Magic will make a quick turnaround to our nation’s capitol and face the Washington Wizards at Capitol One Arena. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Magic-Wizards prediction and pick while showing you how to watch.

Last night, the Magic defeated the New Orleans Pelicans 123-110. Significantly, Franz Warner led the way with 30 points, six rebounds, and nine assists. Cole Anthony scored 22 points off the bench to help Orlando thrive. Meanwhile, the Magic shot 52 percent collectively as a team. They also allowed the Pelicans to shoot 45.1 percent from the field and also held them to 28.6 percent from the 3-point line.

On Thursday, the Wizards defeated the New York Knicks 116-105 at Madison Square Garden. Ultimately, Kyle Kuzma led the way with 27 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists. Kristaps Porzingis added 22 points and 11 rebounds. Likewise, Bradley Beal added 18 points.

The Magic enter this game with a 17-28 record. Furthermore, they are 6-16 on the road. The Magic are 4-6 in its last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Wizards enter this game with a 19-26 record. The Wizards are also 11-10 at Capitol One Arena. Additionally, they are 5-5 in its past 10 games.

The Wizards have gone 6-4 in the past 10 games against the Magic. Moreover, they are 6-4 in the previous 10 games at home against the Magic. The Wizards defeated the Magic 119-100 in Orlando on December 30, 2022.

Here are the Magic-Wizards NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel

NBA Odds: Magic-Wizards Odds

Orlando Magic: +7 (-110)

Washington Wizards: -7 (-110)

Over: 230 (-110)

Under: 230 (-110)

How To Watch Magic vs. Wizards

TV: Bally Sports Florida, NBC Sports Washington, NBA

Stream: NBA

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

Why The Magic Could Cover The Spread

The Magic are still rebuilding. However, there are signs that things are looking up and they have the talent to boast. Paolo Banchero averages 21.1 points per game and could become rookie of the year. Therefore, expect him to play a role in this contest and make an impact. Banchero struggled last night and will look to redeem himself with a better performance today. Meanwhile, Wagner averages 20.3 points per game. Wendell Carter Jr. averages 15.8 points per game and can become a good third option for the Magic.

The Magic struggle to score, ranking 27th in points. Moreover, they rank 19th in field goal shooting percentage and 21st in 3-point shooting percentage. But the Magic thrive at the charity stripe. Significantly. Orlando ranks ninth in free throw shooting percentage. The Magic need work on the boards. Ultimately, they rank 18th in rebounds. But the Magic struggle to contain the basketball, ranking 24th in turnovers. Also, the Magic can always play better defense. Orlando ranks 17th in blocked shots. Can the Magic do what it takes to stop the Wizards?

The Magic could cover the spread if they can stop Kuzma and Porzingis from scoring. Moreover, they must find ways to score.

Why The Wizards Could Cover The Spread

The Wizards have Bradley Beal back and feel it could skyrocket them into a playoff spot. However, there is work to do and they must all stay healthy to have a chance. Beal averages 22.7 points per game and is the most essential piece for Washington’s success. Ultimately, they need him to stay healthy and may limit his minutes to keep him healthy. Beal has help from Porzingis, who continues to thrive. Significantly, he averages 22.2 points per game and 8.8 rebounds. Porzingis is a monster on the board and can put up buckets. Likewise, he can score. Kuzma continues to become a great third option. Likewise, he keeps the Wizards alive. Kuzma averages 21.7 points per game with 7.6 rebounds.

But the Wizards continue to struggle to score. Unfortunately, they rank 22nd in scoring. The Wizards rank 10th in field goal shooting percentage but are 21st from the triples. Likewise, the Wizards are 19th from the charity stripe. But the Wizards excel on the boards, ranking 11th in rebounds. Likewise, they handle the rock well, ranking 13th in turnovers. Washington thrives on defense, ranking fourth in blocked shots. Substantially, it helps keep them alive.

The Wizards could cover the spread if all three of their all-stars can deliver and put up buckets. Moreover, they must continue to play tough defense to prevent the Magic from covering.

Final Magic-Wizards Prediction & Pick

The Magic will play for the second day in a role. Unfortunately, it will prove the difference in this game for them. Expect the Wizards to rise to the challenge and take the second game of the season series against orlando, winning soundly at home.

Final Magic-Wizards Prediction & Pick: Washington Wizards: -7 (-110)