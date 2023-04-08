Angelo Guinhawa is a basketball and soccer/football editor/writer. He uses his background in digital marketing to make sure you get to read his work. He has previously worked for FOX Sports PH and a number of reputable sports media outlets. If he's not writing or watching sports, he's likely scouring online for his next NBA card purchase.

Washington Wizards star Kyle Kuzma plans to go through the whole free agency process this 2023 offseason; however, while he will be listening to all kinds of pitches, he emphasized that money is not really his priority when deciding which team he’ll join.

The veteran forward made that abundantly clear in a recent interview with NBC Sports, noting that his development is of the utmost importance. That basically means Kuzma will be looking for a team where he can have a more significant role in the offense along with the opportunity to win at the highest level.

Kuzma shared that he’s not really focused on the money since he is bound to get paid anyway. With that said, what he really wants now is to find a place where he will be in the best position to succeed.

“I’m just trying to be myself. I’m trying to get better every year. It’s not about money, I’m going to get paid regardless anywhere [I go] and here, too. It’s about can I come into work every day and be the best version of myself, can I help lead guys, can I make other players better, can I light up rooms. All those things matter when you’re trying to be successful,” Kuzma explained.

For what it’s worth, Kyle Kuzma is not ruling out a potential return to the Wizards. After all, he has been a key piece on the team’s offense and has improved in each f the two years he’s in Washington. This 2022-23 season alone, he recorded career-highs in points (21.2) and assists (3.7) while tallying his second-best rebounding mark of 7.2. His best was 8.5 boards in 2021-22, also with Washington.

The Wizards are expected to face some tough competition when it comes to signing Kuzma, though they have certainly put themselves in a good position to re-sign him. Perhaps if the team can offer him a bigger role offensively, he wouldn’t mind staying in Washington long-term.