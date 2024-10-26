Kyle Kuzma is ending an era in his career. The Washington Wizards veteran has officially disclosed the reason why he's calling it quits with his pregame fashion statements. For years now Kuzma has worn shocking fits during tunnel walks, but in a recent interview with Vogue Magazine, the Flint, Michigan native explained why he that has come to an end.

“I don't want to be a part of that type of community… We get played into thinking, oh, we gotta switch it up, we gotta buy something new…. We're just buying clothes to impress people,” Kuzma explained when asked about his decision.

This claim doesn't necessarily mean Kuzma will be selling, for example, his iconic pink sweater. The Wizards' star asserts he will still look to make bold fashion statements in the future, just outside of work, as he steps squarely into the prime of his basketball career.

Kyle Kuzma is coming off his best season for Washington

While the Wizards have involved Kuzma in trade talks on many occasions during his tenure, the former Utah Ute has continually gotten better with the struggling franchise every year. This improvement led up to last season where the small forward posted career-highs in points (22.2) and assists (4.2) while maintaining solid efficiency at 46.3% field goal rate overall and 33.6% from three.

Despite these improvements, the Wizards have struggled significantly since Kuzma was traded from the Lakers in 2021. But after last year's 15-67, there is some hope of improvement for Washington after drafting Alexandre Sarr with the second pick in the 2024 draft. In addition, talented sophomore Bilal Coulibaly showed a lot of promise in his rookie year and is only 20 years old.

Still, as Kuzma explained after the Wizards loss to the Boston Celtics the team has a long way to go chemistry-wise under head coach Brian Keefe. Not that getting blown out by Boston is embarrassing at all, especially after what the Celtics did to the Eastern Conference-contending Knicks on opening night.

But the schedule doesn't get much easier for the Wizards on Saturday. Kuzma and company are set to defend home court against the Cleveland Cavaliers. After that comes back-to-back games against their division rival Atlanta Hawks. Those matchups will see the first and second overall picks from the 2024 NBA draft playing against each other in Sarr and the Hawks' Zaccharie Risacher.

Overall, the season is in its early stages for the seventh-youngest team in the NBA. But Kuzma's era of fashion statements, at least when it comes to the pregame tunnel walks, has come to an end as he begins his eighth year in the league.