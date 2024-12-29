Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma seems to be involved in trade rumors every year. At least his mother, Karri Kuzma, seems to feel that way.

In response to a tweet on a potential trade involving her son, Karri Kuzma quote-tweeted her thoughts on the idea. The 29-year-old's mother seemed to want closure on the ongoing situation.

“I'll sit this right here,” Karri Kuzma tweeted.

The report Karri Kuzma responded to claimed that both the Wizards and Kyle Kuzma desired to seek a trade. The eighth-year forward has reportedly been frustrated with the team's 5-24 start to the 2024-2025 season.

In his fourth year with Washington, Kuzma is averaging 15.8 points, 5.6 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game through just 12 appearances. His numbers are the worst he has posted since joining the team in 2021. He has also been frustratingly unavailable, most recently dealing with a rib injury.

While his production has been down, several contending teams have still expressed interest in a potential trade. His former team, the Los Angeles Lakers, are rumored to be open to a reunion. The Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors have also emerged as favorites to pursue Kuzma.

Wizards open to trading more than just Kyle Kuzma

With one of the worst records in the NBA, the Wizards are a team most expect to be active at the 2025 trade deadline. While Kuzma is the name many predict will be moved, the team is also projected to shop several other names on its roster.

Veterans such as Malcolm Brogdon, Jonas Valanciunas, Corey Kispert, and Marvin Bagley III are viable to move at the deadline. Star guard Jordan Poole could also be moved, though his pricey contract would likely be an obstacle for contending teams. Brogdon is in a similar situation, earning over $20 million a year over the next two seasons.

Valanciunas and Brogdon are especially vulnerable if the team desires to fully invest in its young players. The Wizards' four young players — Alex Sarr, Bub Carrington, Bilal Coulibaly and Kyshawn George — all fight for minutes with either Valanciunas or Brogdon. Sarr, the reigning No. 2 overall pick, specifically splits time with Valanciunas at center.