Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers is having quite the first season. She is averaging 18.3 points and 5.4 rebounds per game, all the while battling injuries.

On Monday, ESPN put out its rankings of the top 25 players at midseason. Bueckers came in at No. 13.

ESPN contributor Alexa Philippou gave Bueckers a glowing review.

“Winning has been tough to come by in Dallas, but Bueckers has been stellar in her debut season as an All-Star and the clear favorite for rookie of the year. She ranks top 10 in scoring and is one of three players to average at least 18 points and five assists per game. In just 17 contests, she has had eight games with 15-plus points and five-plus assists, already tied for third most all time by any rookie. — Philippou”

The Wings still remain in the doldrums of the league with a 6-16 record. However, Bueckers continues to provide some great performances.

In late June, Bueckers made history by becoming the first WNBA player to achieve 25 or more points, five or more assists, two or more steals, two or more blocks, and have no turnovers during a 94-86 loss to the Indiana Fever.

In addition, she garnered a high All-Star vote total and was selected to be a WNBA All-Star starter.

Bueckers is a top contender for the 2025 WNBA Rookie of the Year.

The potential for Paige Bueckers

There's no question that Bueckers has the makings of a star. She is a dynamic playmaker, scorer, and defender.

Also, she has a wisdom and maturity beyond her years that will in essence carry her far and wide.

Even though she's fought through injuries now and back at UConn, she's been overall healthy. Furthermore, she is on a developing team in the Wings.

Altogether, Bueckers can do many things in the years ahead. But for now, she is at the right place and the right time.

