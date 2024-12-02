As the NBA season approaches the quarter mark, contenders are exploring potential upgrades. One player generating trade rumors is Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma, who has attracted attention from the Milwaukee Bucks, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, and Cleveland Cavaliers. However, Kuzma is considered a key leader for the Wizards, contributing to their competitiveness and aiding the development of younger players with his scoring and defensive skills.

Trade rumors linked to Kuzma shouldn't come as a surprise since ClutchPoints linked him to the Warriors and Lakers during the offseason. Teams see the 29-year-old forward as a trade candidate worth monitoring due to his skill set and declining salary over the next two years. Executives believe Kuzma does not align with Washington's young core's long-term vision. As the Wizards struggle at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, Kuzma may become more available as the trade deadline approaches.

Previously, Kuzma attracted interest from the Sacramento Kings, Indiana Pacers, and Dallas Mavericks, but all three teams moved on. The Mavericks focused on acquiring PJ Washington and Daniel Gafford, while the Pacers shifted their attention to superstar Pascal Siakam. The Kings pursued DeMar DeRozan to strengthen Sacramento's core, but Kuzma remains a potential option for them.

What would NBA teams have to give up in a Kyle Kuzma trade?

Kuzma is a sought-after player among several NBA contenders who believe he could significantly impact a title run. However, ClutchPoints' NBA insider Brett Siegel reports that any team looking to acquire Kuzma will face a high cost.

“Kuzma has been on the trade block for quite some time,” said Seigel. “It appears to be inevitable that the Wizards will look to move on from Kuzma, especially since he is on a very team-friendly contract. During the 2024-25 season, the soon-to-be 29-year-old will be making $23.5 million in the second year of a four-year, $90 million deal that decreases by roughly $2 million each season. This is a contract that is very appealing to playoff-contending teams, especially those who do not have room to pursue All-Star-level talents due to the first and second apron tax limitations. “If a team is willing to discuss the framework of a trade that involves first-round draft picks, the Wizards will listen.”

Few of the teams linked to Kuzma have future first-round picks. Here’s what each team could potentially offer before the trade deadline:

Bucks : 2031 first-round pick

: 2031 first-round pick Cavs : 2031 first-round pick

: 2031 first-round pick Heat : 2029, 2030, 2031 first-round picks

: 2029, 2030, 2031 first-round picks Lakers: 2029, 2030, 2031 first-round picks

2029, 2030, 2031 first-round picks Warriors: 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, 2031 first-round picks

Golden State has an advantage with a mix of young prospects and expiring salaries, making a trade for Kuzma likely by the NBA's trade deadline. However, until a trade occurs, rumors surrounding Kuzma will intensify.